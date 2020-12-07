Original paintings by Chippewa Falls native Hugh Mandelert available at Heyde Center

The Heyde Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a collaboration with Dr. David R Chisholm IV (currently of Alaska) to make 21 of Hugh Mandelert’s original paintings available for sale online.
Hugh Mandelert was born Oct. 23, 1927, and died Oct. 2, 2001, at the age of 73. The Mandelert family ran the world famous Chippewa Woolen Mill until 1960. Hugh’s artistic talent was discovered early on, and he was the first in his family’s history to become an artist. He studied at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, also painting under artist, Jerry Farnsworth at his schools in Cape Cod and Sarasota, Fla. He then spent a year at the Art Students’ League in New York City.
Hugh finished his formal training with a six-month tour of Italy and France in 1949. His time in New York began with portrait painting, but then he entered the field of textile design, which he continued for 20 years. Hugh’s New York friends and contemporaries included other famous artists such as Andy Warhol.
Returning to his hometown Chippewa Falls in the 1970s, Hugh began teaching at the District One Vocational School. He focused his own painting on nostalgic neighborhood scenes and local town landmarks as well as rural scenes throughout Western Wisconsin. He was careful to not overlook any part of his environment when it came to picking scenes to paint. Hugh’s artwork is found in public and private collections throughout the country, including Mayo Clinic Health System, the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Northwestern Bank.
“We are so excited to partner with Dr. Chisholm to make sure these paintings are connected with people who have wanted to own an original Hugh Mandelert painting,” Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts said. “These are some of the most joyous of Hugh’s work, and ones that people have rarely seen since they were painted.”
The owner of these paintings is Dr. David Reginald Chisholm, IV. Dr. Chisholm was born in Ann Arbor Michigan where his parents were graduate students at the University of Michigan, but his roots run deep in Chippewa Falls history. His father, David Reginald Chisholm, III, was born in 1923 in Chippewa Falls and graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1942. He was an Army veteran of World War II. Dr. Chisholm’s grandfather (David Reginald Chisholm, II) was a dentist with an office on Bridge Street. Dr. Chisholm’s great-grandfather helped build Notre Dame church in Chippewa Falls, on the original charter for the church building.
“I think the proper home for these paintings should be the Chippewa area. They have ventured as far away as Alaska. Now, I think they might want to go home,” Dr. Chisholm said when asked why he wanted to sell these paintings at this time. “Perhaps they’re getting a little homesick. Chippewa has such an amazing sense of community. These paintings are very communal. The paintings would love to be part of a happy home and would love to bless their new owner.”
Eighteen of the 21 paintings will be sold online and shipped from Alaska directly to the buyer’s home. The sale price will include shipping and handling costs. The remaining three paintings will also be sold online, but curbside pickup at the Heyde Center for the Arts will be available in one to two weeks as they are housed in southern Wisconsin.
To view and purchase the paintings, please visit the CVCA/Heyde Center website under the tab “Hugh Mandelert Original Paintings.”
