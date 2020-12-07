Original paintings by Chippewa Falls native Hugh Mandelert available at Heyde Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are so excited to partner with Dr. Chisholm to make sure these paintings are connected with people who have wanted to own an original Hugh Mandelert painting,” Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts said. “These are some of the most joyous of Hugh’s work, and ones that people have rarely seen since they were painted.”

The owner of these paintings is Dr. David Reginald Chisholm, IV. Dr. Chisholm was born in Ann Arbor Michigan where his parents were graduate students at the University of Michigan, but his roots run deep in Chippewa Falls history. His father, David Reginald Chisholm, III, was born in 1923 in Chippewa Falls and graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1942. He was an Army veteran of World War II. Dr. Chisholm’s grandfather (David Reginald Chisholm, II) was a dentist with an office on Bridge Street. Dr. Chisholm’s great-grandfather helped build Notre Dame church in Chippewa Falls, on the original charter for the church building.