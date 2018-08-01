An Osseo man has been charged in Chippewa County court with using an employer-issued credit card to purchase nearly $2,000 in food, drinks and cigarettes.
Matthew D. Potter, 30, faces one charge of identity theft, filed Tuesday.
Potter’s employer, who owned a UPS franchise, told a Chippewa County sheriff’s deputy in January 2017 that an employee had used a business credit card – meant for fuel – for items other than gas, and had made purchases on days the employee didn’t work, according to the criminal complaint.
The fraudulent charges were monthly, made between July and December 2016 at gas stations in and outside Chippewa County, according to the complaint.
Potter, an employee of the company for one year, told the deputy he bought the items, which totaled $1,930, according to reports.
Potter’s initial appearance in court is slated for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
