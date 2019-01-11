Try 1 month for 99¢

BARRON — Kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been recovered and is in the process of being returned to Barron.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Friday morning announcing her return and the arrest of a 21-year-old man who is charged with her kidnapping.

Jake Thomas Patterson was arrested shortly after Jayme sought help from a woman walking her dog in a rural area near the town of Gordon, about 60 miles north of Barron in Douglas County.

Patterson had no criminal record, and lived a short distance from where Jayme was found.

Jayme disappeared from her family's home near Barron after her parents were killed Oct. 15.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at the announcement that the investigation was still ongoing, but thanked the many law enforcement agencies and the community for their help bring Jayme home.

“Last night our collective promise was fulfilled,” Fitzgerald said.

Authorities believe that Jayme was the target of the attack and that Patterson had not had prior contact with the family, though he does have a tie to the Barron area.

Fitzgerald said Closs was taken to a hospital but has since been medically cleared and released. She was being interviewed by law enforcement, the sheriff said.

According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Justin Tolomeo, the case was challenging due to the planning by Patterson and steps that he took to avoid detection.

Tolomeo said that Jayme herself brought the situation to an end.

“It is an incredible day,” Tolomeo said.

Jayme went missing after police discovered someone had broken into the family's home outside Barron and fatally shot her parents, James and Denise Closs. The Barron County Sheriff's Department believed the girl had likely been abducted.

In the time since, investigators have received around 3,500 tips, and are continuing to investigate, serving search warrants Friday.

Fitzgerald said that the interest in the case and the concern of the larger community helped lead to Jayme being recognized immediately by the woman she approached.

Fitzgerald also credited Jayme with her own recovery.

“It’s amazing,” Fitzgerald said. “The will of that 13-year-old girl to survive and escape.”

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

A 21-year-old man who authorities say acted alone was jailed on homicide and kidnapping charges related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the shooting death of her parents.

