BARRON — Kidnapped 13-year-old Jayme Closs has been recovered and is in the process of being returned to Barron.
Jake Thomas Patterson was arrested shortly after Jayme sought help from a woman walking her dog in a rural area near the town of Gordon, about 60 miles north of Barron in Douglas County.
Patterson had no criminal record, and lived a short distance from where Jayme was found.
Jayme disappeared from her family's home near Barron after her parents were killed Oct. 15.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at the announcement that the investigation was still ongoing, but thanked the many law enforcement agencies and the community for their help bring Jayme home.
“Last night our collective promise was fulfilled,” Fitzgerald said.
Authorities believe that Jayme was the target of the attack and that Patterson had not had prior contact with the family, though he does have a tie to the Barron area.
Fitzgerald said Closs was taken to a hospital but has since been medically cleared and released. She was being interviewed by law enforcement, the sheriff said.
According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Justin Tolomeo, the case was challenging due to the planning by Patterson and steps that he took to avoid detection.
Tolomeo said that Jayme herself brought the situation to an end.
“It is an incredible day,” Tolomeo said.
Jayme went missing after police discovered someone had broken into the family's home outside Barron and fatally shot her parents, James and Denise Closs. The Barron County Sheriff's Department believed the girl had likely been abducted.
In the time since, investigators have received around 3,500 tips, and are continuing to investigate, serving search warrants Friday.
Fitzgerald said that the interest in the case and the concern of the larger community helped lead to Jayme being recognized immediately by the woman she approached.
Fitzgerald also credited Jayme with her own recovery.
“It’s amazing,” Fitzgerald said. “The will of that 13-year-old girl to survive and escape.”
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Jayme Closs found
A "Tree of Hope" for teenager Jayme Closs is seen outside her school, Riverview Middle School in Barron, Wis, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Closs disappeared in October after her parents were killed inside their home. She was found Thursday, Jan. 10 in a town about an hour's drive away after approaching a woman walking her dog, saying she'd been held against her will. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
Jeff Baenen
Jayme Closs found
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald is greeted early Friday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Rice Lake, Wis. Jayme Closs, a Wisconsin teenager missing for nearly three months after her parents were killed in the family home was found alive by a woman who stumbled across the 13-year-old girl. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed on its website that Jayme was found in the town at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, and that a suspect was taken into custody 11 minutes later. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
Aaron Lavinsky
Jayme Closs found
The sign outside Barron, Wis., City Hall, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, welcomes Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed. Closs was found alive in the rural town about an hour from her home, authorities said Thursday, Jan. 10. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
Aaron Lavinsky
Jayme Closs found
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald holds up the booking photo of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Barron, Wis. Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, Wis., about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron. Investigators believe Patterson, who was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, killed her parents because he wanted to abduct her. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Jayme Closs found
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Barron, Wis., regarding the arrest of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, Wis., about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron. Investigators believe Patterson, who was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, killed her parents because he wanted to abduct her. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
Aaron Lavinsky
Jayme Closs found
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Barron, Wis., regarding the arrest of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, Wis., about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron. Investigators believe Patterson, who was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, killed her parents because he wanted to abduct her. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
Aaron Lavinsky
Jayme Closs found
Community members listened as representatives from various Wisconsin law enforcement agencies speak during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Barron, Wis., regarding the arrest of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs. Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, Wis., about about 60 miles north of her home in Barron. Investigators believe Patterson, who was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, killed her parents because he wanted to abduct her. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)
Aaron Lavinsky
Jayme Closs found
Shelly Heup, who says she's from the Barron County area, shakes hands with Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald following Friday's press conference on Jan. 11, 2019 in Barron, Wis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Aaron Lavinsky
Jayme Closs found
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald holds up a mugshot of Jake Patterson, the 21-year old suspected of kidnapping 13-year old Jayme Closs and murdering her parents last October, on Jan. 11, 2019 in Barron, Wis. Closs was found the day before after fleeing her captor in a remote part of Wisconsin. (Aaron Lavinsky/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Aaron Lavinsky
Jayme Closs found
Local and national media as well as community members wait for Friday morning's press conference concerning the reappearance of 13-year old Jayme Closs and the arrest of 21-year old Jake Patterson, the man suspected of kidnapping Closs and killing her parents last October, on Jan. 11, 2019 in Barron, Wis. Closs was found the day before after fleeing her captor in a remote part of Wisconsin. (Aaron Lavinsky/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Aaron Lavinsky
Adam Aljamrah
Missing Since: Jun 9, 2014 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Nov 7, 2007 Age Now: 10 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 4'3" Weight: 56 lbs
Adam and Mahdi were allegedly abducted by their father, Abdallah Aljamrah. A felony warrant for Interference with Child Custody was issued for Abdallah on October 14, 2014. They are believed to be in Jordan.
Mahdi Aljamrah
Missing Since: Jun 9, 2014 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Apr 30, 2013 Age Now: 5 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Grey Height: 3'0" Weight: 28 lbs
Adam and Mahdi were allegedly abducted by their father, Abdallah Aljamrah. A felony warrant for Interference with Child Custody was issued for Abdallah on October 14, 2014. They are believed to be in Jordan.
More information: http://api.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1238491/2
Orin Anderson
Missing Since: Aug 26, 1973 Missing From: Mequon, WI DOB: Nov 15, 1956 Age Now: 61 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'8" Weight: 135 lbs
Orin's photo is shown age-progressed to 56 years. He was last seen on August 23, 1973. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the word "Vote" on it, black shorts, and tennis shoes.
Ganem Avila
Missing Since: Jan 8, 2013 Missing From: Waukesha, WI DOB: Sep 2, 2008 Age Now: 10 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 3'2" Weight: 50 lbs
Ganem's photo is shown age-progressed to 8 years. He was allegedly abducted by his mother, Maria Delacruz Avila, on January 8, 2013. A felony warrant for Custodial Interference was issued for Maria on September 25, 2013. They may travel to Mexico. Ganem is Biracial. He is White and Hispanic. Maria may use the alias name Ines. She has a tattoo on her lower back and on her shin.
Kayla Berg
Missing Since: Aug 11, 2009 Missing From: Antigo, WI DOB: Aug 29, 1993 Age Now: 25 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'2" Weight: 108 lbs
Kayla's photo is shown age-progressed to 20 years. Her ears and navel are pierced. Kayla has a scar on the right side of her nose. She also has a scar on her right shin.
Kimberly Bond
Missing Since: Jul 28, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Oct 31, 2001 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'8" Weight: 110 lbs
Kimberly was last seen on July 28, 2018.
Ricky Bryant
Missing Since: Dec 19, 1949 Missing From: Mauston, WI DOB: Nov 9, 1945 Age Now: 72 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Hazel Height: 3'4" Weight: 40 lbs
The picture on the right is a composite image of what Ricky may look like at 66 years old. On December 19, 1949, a fire broke out at the child's house. She was last seen in the front yard while the fire was being put out. When the fire was extinguished, Ricky was no longer in the yard. She has not been seen or heard from since. Ricky may go by the nickname Jeannie.
Sara Bushland
Missing Since: Apr 3, 1996 Missing From: Spooner, WI DOB: Aug 15, 1980 Age Now: 38 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'0" Weight: 104 lbs
Sara was 15 years old at the time of her disappearance. Her photo is shown age progressed to 33 years and shows a prominent mole on her upper right lip. Sara was last seen on the afternoon of April 3, 1996 as she got off the school bus in front of the Lambert residence where she lived with her mother, stepfather and stepbrothers in rural Spooner, Wisconsin. Foul play is suspected.
A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota. NCMEC serves as a clearinghouse for the collection and dissemination of investigative leads and sightings of missing children to appropriate law enforcement agencies. NCMEC neither endorses nor assumes responsibility for this or any reward fund.
Donna Christensen
Missing Since: Mar 23, 2017 Missing From: Mosinee, WI DOB: Feb 18, 2000 Age Now:18 Sex: Female Race: Am. Ind. Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'6" Weight: 150 lbs
Donna may travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Madeline Edman
Missing Since: Jul 29, 2005 Missing From: La Crosse, WI DOB: Apr 27, 1990 Age Now: 28 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 100 lbs
Madeline's photo has been age-progressed to 23 years. She may still be in the local area. Madeline is Biracial. She is Hispanic and White. Madeline's right eye is blue. She has a scar on her left leg. Madeline has multiple tattoos.
James Egan
Missing Since: Aug 6, 1972 Missing From: Mequon, WI DOB: Apr 12, 1954 Age Now: 64 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'9" Weight: 130 lbs
James' photo is shown age-progressed to 63 years. He was last seen on August 6, 1972. James was last known to be traveling from California to Wisconsin. He may go by the nickname Colin.
Marcina Elizaldi
Missing Since: Feb 26, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: May 23, 2000 Age Now: 18 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 100 lbs
Marcina is biracial. She is White and Hispanic. Marcina may wear glasses. She has multiple tattoos.
Robert Fritz
Missing Since: May 14, 1983 Missing From: Campbellsport, WI DOB: Aug 5, 1977 Age Now: 41 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 4'0" Weight: 50 lbs
Robert's photo is shown aged to 32 years. He was last seen playing outside with his siblings between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. He was last wearing a red, blue, and gray shirt, blue pants, and boots. He has a 2x3 red birthmark on outer left thigh above his knee. He has trouble pronouncing the letters T, K and R. He is also known as Bobby Joe.
Kaitlynn Hawkins
Missing Since: Oct 10, 2018 Missing From: Stoughton, WI DOB: May 15, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'3" Weight: 115 lbs
Both photos shown are of Kaitlynn. She wears braces on her teeth.
Dontray Hunter
Missing Since: Aug 20, 1975 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Sep 12, 1973 Age Now: 45 Sex: Male Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 3'0" Weight: 30 lbs
Dontray's photo is shown age-progressed to 40 years. He was last seen playing outside of his home on August 20, 1975.
Heather Johnson
Missing Since: Mar 20, 2018 Missing From: Beldenville, WI DOB: Aug 18, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'5" Weight: 115 lbs
Both photos shown are of Heather. The child was last seen on March 20, 2018. Heather may dye her hair various colors. She has tattoos on both arms. Heather may use the alias Heather Marie Johnson or may use the alias date of birth 8/18/98.
Ah-Jah Kern
Missing Since: Apr 23, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Jul 18, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'2" Weight: 160 lbs
Both photos shown are of Ah-jah. She was last seen on April 23, 2017.
Mackenzie Marken
Missing Since: Oct 11, 2015 Missing From: Schofield, WI DOB: Apr 18, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'7" Weight: 150 lbs
Mackenzie's photo has been age-progressed to 16 years. She may go by the alias last name Doll.
Kiara Miller
Missing Since: Jan 19, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Feb 20, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 146 lbs
Both photos shown are of Kiara. She is biracial. Kiara is Black and White. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. Kiara has a piercing above her upper lip.
Kiara Miller
Missing Since: Jun 1, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Feb 20, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 135 lbs
Both photos shown are of Kiara. She may still be in the local area. Kiara is Biracial. She is Black and White. Kiara's nose and tongue are pierced. She has multiple tattoos. Kiara may dye her hair or wear a wig.
Aaron Morris
Missing Since: Apr 20, 2018 Missing From: White Lake, WI DOB: Jan 30, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'11" Weight: 158 lbs
Both photos shown are of Aaron. He was last seen on April 20, 2018. Aaron is biracial. He is Black and White.
Aerriona Oliver
Missing Since: Jul 8, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: May 18, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 120 lbs
Aerriona was last seen on July 8, 2017. She may still be in the local area.
Travis Parks
Missing Since: Oct 4, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: May 18, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Male Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'6" Weight: 110 lbs
Travis was last seen on October 4, 2018.
Alexis Patterson
Missing Since: May 3, 2002 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Apr 4, 1995 Age Now: 23 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 3'8" Weight: 42 lbs
Alexis' photo is shown age-progressed to 17 years. She was last seen on May 3, 2002 when she was dropped off for school. Alexis was wearing a red hooded jacket with gray stripes, a purple shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes. She has a scar under her right eye and bump on her left pinky finger.
Jada Robinson-Martin
Missing Since: Jul 13, 2018 Missing From: Oshkosh, WI DOB: Dec 24, 2004 Age Now: 13 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 155 lbs
Jada was last seen on July 13, 2018. She may be in the company of her mother.
Jossani Rosales-Madrigal
Missing Since: Apr 29, 2018 Missing From: Cross Plains, WI DOB: Jun 20, 2017 Age Now: 1 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 2'6" Weight: 21 lbs
Neftali is believed to be in the company of her son Jossani. They were last seen on April 29, 2018.
Neftali Rosales-Madrigal
Missing Since: Apr 29, 2018 Missing From: Cross Plains, WI DOB: May 23, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'3" Weight: 145 lbs
Neftali is believed to be in the company of her son Jossani. They were last seen on April 29, 2018.
Stacy Rudolph
Missing Since: Dec 2, 2000 Missing From: Medford, WI DOB: Nov 14, 1987 Age Now: 30 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'7" Weight: 125 lbs
Stacy's photo is shown age-progressed to 23 years. She was allegedly abducted by her mother, Lori Ann Krueger. A felony warrant was issued for the abductor on September 16, 2002. Stacy has pierced ears and a scar on the inside part of her right arm near her elbow. The abductor may use the alias last name Rudolph or Verdone.
Fabion Santana
Missing Since: Feb 15, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Mar 20, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'11" Weight: 205 lbs
Fabion is biracial. He is White and Hispanic. Fabion was last seen on February 15, 2018.
Suzanne Schultz
Missing Since: Dec 1, 1978 Missing From: Black Earth, WI DOB: Apr 2, 1961 Age Now: 57 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Green Height: 5'6" Weight: 120 lbs
Suzanne's photo is shown age-progressed to 51 years. She was last seen leaving her home in December of 1978. Her exact missing date is unknown so the date listed above is an approximation. Suzanne contacted her family in July of 1979, from Tampa, Florida, where she was believed to be staying with a male companion, and said she would be returning home. She failed to return home and the vehicle in which she was traveling was later found abandoned in Chicago, Illinois. Suzanne has not been seen or heard from since.
Catherine Sjoberg
Missing Since: Jun 5, 1974
Missing From: Concord, WI
DOB: Jan 15, 1957
Age Now: 61
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Green
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 120 lbs
Catherine's photo is shown age-progressed to 55 years. She was last seen leaving her high school prom during the early morning hours of June 5, 1974. She has not been seen or heard from since. Her nickname is Cathy.
Michelle Watson
Missing Since: Oct 1, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Aug 9, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'2"
Weight: 120 lbs
Alexandria Williams
Missing Since: Jan 25, 2018 Missing From: Madison, WI DOB: Jul 31, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5"
Weight: 125 lbs
Marco Williams-Tucker
Missing Since: Jun 22, 2017 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Feb 15, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Male Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'10"
Weight: 175 lbs
Jahnia Carter-Judd
Missing Since: Dec 31, 2018 Missing From: Fitchburg, WI DOB: Jul 2, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 109 lbs
Jahnia may travel to Minnesota. She is biracial. Jahnia is Black and White. She may use the alias date of birth July 3, 2003.
Destiny Davis
Missing Since: Oct 22, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Feb 10, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 145 lbs
Destiny was last seen on October 22, 2018. She is biracial. Destiny is American Indian and Black.
Annie Eddy
Missing Since: Nov 1, 2018 Missing From: Holmen, WI DOB: Jun 19, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Hazel Height: 5'2" Weight: 130 lbs
Annie may still be in the local area. Annie's nose is pierced.
Justice Giaron
Missing Since: Dec 26, 2018 Missing From: Stevens Point, WI DOB: Jul 26, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Green Height: 5'6" Weight: 130 lbs
She may travel to Oak Creek or Antigo, Wisconsin or Florida. Justice is Biracial. She is Hispanic and White.
Amyah Haggard
Missing Since: Aug 18, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: May 13, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'3" Weight: 140 lbs
Amyah was last seen on August 18, 2018. She may still be in the area. Amyah may use an alias.
Kathryn Hamman
Missing Since: Dec 18, 2018 Missing From: Oshkosh, WI DOB: Nov 27, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Blue Height: 5'2" Weight: 110 lbs
Kathryn was last seen on December 18, 2018.
Matthew Heslip
Missing Since: Oct 20, 2018 Missing From: Wausau, WI DOB: Apr 11, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'8" Weight: 130 lbs
Matthew was last seen on October 20, 2018.
Alizae Jentz
Missing Since: Dec 16, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: May 29, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Female Race: Am. Ind. Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'9" Weight: 160 lbs
She was last seen December 16, 2018. She may wear glasses.
Leon Knox
Missing Since: Dec 18, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Mar 17, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Male Race: Black Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Black Height: 5'7" Weight: 140 lbs
Leon has a tattoo on his forearm. Although Leon is missing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin the Clarinda Police Department in Iowa is interested in his whereabouts.
CAUTION: If located do not approach the child, use caution and immediately contact law enforcement.
Kendra Lamb
Missing Since: Jul 19, 2017 Missing From: Glidden, WI DOB: Jul 9, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: White Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'2" Weight: 130 lbs
Kendra was last seen on July 19, 2017.
Star Larrondo
Missing Since: Nov 23, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Jul 24, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'6" Weight: 140 lbs
Star was last seen on November 23, 2018. Star is biracial. She is Black and Hispanic.
Jakob Moran
Missing Since: Oct 28, 2018 Missing From: Onalaska, WI DOB: Jan 14, 2004 Age Now: 14 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'3" Weight: 115 lbs
Jakob may still be in the local area. He is biracial. Jakob is Hispanic and White.
James Mummer
Missing Since: Sep 6, 2018
Missing From: La Crosse, WI
DOB: Jan 6, 2001 Age Now: 18 Sex: Male Race: White Hair Color: Blonde Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'7" Weight: 175 lbs
James was last seen on September 6, 2018.
Tanya Rivera
Missing Since: Nov 23, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Apr 21, 2002 Age Now:16 Sex: Female Race: Hispanic Hair Color: Lt. Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'2" Weight: 112 lbs
Tanya may still be in the local area.
Ruby Rose
Missing Since: Dec 26, 2018 Missing From: Columbus, WI DOB: Jun 23, 2001 Age Now: 17 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 150 lbs
Ruby may travel to Illinois. Ruby is biracial. She is Black and White.
Layla Wills
Missing Since: Dec 5, 2018 Missing From: Mosinee, WI DOB: Jul 6, 2003 Age Now: 15 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Brown Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'5" Weight: 186 lbs
Layla was last seen on December 5, 2018. She is biracial. Layla is Black and Hispanic. Her lower lip is pierced.
Teahjah Zolliecoffer
Missing Since: Dec 24, 2018 Missing From: Milwaukee, WI DOB: Mar 12, 2002 Age Now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair Color: Black Eye Color: Brown Height: 5'4" Weight: 120 lbs
Teahjah was last seen December 24, 2018. Teahjah is Biracial. She is White and American Indian.
A 21-year-old man who authorities say acted alone was jailed on homicide and kidnapping charges related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the shooting death of her parents.
