'Our health is the most important thing': Cadott trainer stresses the importance of taking care of yourself

In a time of increased inactivity to protect the health of the greater population, a local business owner is doing everything she can to keep the community moving.

Shannon Seyforth, owner of Mad Shannon’s Phit Shed in Cadott, said the restrictions in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) shouldn’t get in the way of anyone trying to live a healthy lifestyle because exercise is essential for an individual to flourish.

“Our health is the most important thing,” Seyforth said. “It isn’t just our movement and activity, it’s our mental health as well. Exercise can relieve stress, so even moving for 30 minutes a day by going outside and walking at this time can really help a person mentally.”

Mad Shannon’s Phit Shed is a personal/group training facility operating out of Serenity Fitness in Cadott.

Seyforth offers a variety of personal, small and large group training sessions to accommodate the wide range of clientele who walk through the gym’s doors.

However, the restriction of gatherings to 10 people or less, the recommendation of self-quarantine and the “safer at home” order put into place by Gov. Tony Evers quickly changed the landscape of her business and what business she is able to conduct for the foreseeable future.