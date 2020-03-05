Outlaw Renegades to perform music from new album at Eau Claire music festival

A group of country music outlaws from Chippewa Falls are taking the next step in their career.
The Outlaw Renegades — featuring Ryan O’Conner (bass/backing vocals), Brad Hanson (drums), Kevin Horstman (vocals/acoustic guitar) and Brent Kuechenmeister (electric guitar) — just released their debut, self-titled album and are setting their sights on the next level.
The 10-song album, Horstman said, is filled with familiar topics and stylings country and rock fans will enjoy.
“We’re a honky-tonk-and-roll band,” Horstman said. “The album is a combination of party music and songs dealing with relationship problems. It’s full of typical country themes that a lot of people can relate to.”
The group formed in 2018 after a number of the members’ old band deteriorated and a number of quality songs were left on the cutting-room floor. After a collaboration between Horstman and Kuechenmeister, the pair discovered they had a good chemistry, so they decided to assemble an entire band.
Kuechenmeister said after not gravitating toward country music for most of his life, he was introduced to a new genre of country called “outlaw country.” And new outlaw country music stars such as Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers and Cody Jinks showed him you don’t need Nashville’s blessing to be a reputable country artist.
“The amazing thing for us was when Kevin and I told our families that we formed a band together, they did a huge doubletake,” Kuechenmeister said. “They did an even bigger doubletake when they heard I was playing country music, because I’ve always been a rocker. But the response has been pretty positive so far, and venues who don’t normally host music are interested in having us play.”
The Outlaw Renegades have created a batch of original music and have a string of dates booked, but Kuechenmeister said the group already is looking to the future.
“We’re really going to try and gig out as much as possible,” Kuechenmeister said. “We have a few ideas on who to approach about trying to find a booking agent and a publicity person. We just need to assess what we need to do to make that happen. We also have two audio engineers in the band, so you might see us release a string of singles or go in and do another full record. So, we are just focusing on gigs and releases.”