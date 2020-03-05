Outlaw Renegades to perform music from new album at Eau Claire music festival

“The amazing thing for us was when Kevin and I told our families that we formed a band together, they did a huge doubletake,” Kuechenmeister said. “They did an even bigger doubletake when they heard I was playing country music, because I’ve always been a rocker. But the response has been pretty positive so far, and venues who don’t normally host music are interested in having us play.”

“We’re really going to try and gig out as much as possible,” Kuechenmeister said. “We have a few ideas on who to approach about trying to find a booking agent and a publicity person. We just need to assess what we need to do to make that happen. We also have two audio engineers in the band, so you might see us release a string of singles or go in and do another full record. So, we are just focusing on gigs and releases.”