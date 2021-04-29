Over 3% of eligible Chippewa County residents haven't received second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a second dose to become fully vaccinated from COVID-19. However, a total of 678 Chippewa County residents, or 3.1% of those eligible for a second dose, have not shown up to get that second shot.

Public Health Director Angela Weideman said the health partners who are providing the vaccines are working hard to get those people to come back for a second dose, such as sending emails or making phone calls.

“There is quite a lot of effort to make sure people come back,” Weideman said during her weekly COVID-19 press conference.

People should get their second dose as close as possible to their scheduled date, but Weideman stressed they can get it up to six weeks late. She said 309 people haven’t gotten their second Moderna shot, and 369 haven’t gotten their second Pfizer dose.

“If they get a first dose at one place, and a second dose at a different place, it is recorded in state data,” Weideman said. “Importantly, the two vaccines are not interchangeable.”