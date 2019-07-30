The sentencing hearing for a Jim Falls man who drove drunk and killed his passenger in a rollover crash in May 2018 has been delayed.
Mavrick J. Kolpien, 26, 17575 Highway K, pleaded no contest in May in Chippewa County Court to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
The sentencing was to be held Wednesday. However, defense attorney Matthew Krische requested a delay so an alternate pre-sentence investigation can be done. The sentencing date has been rescheduled for Sept. 13.
A pre-sentence investigation is conducted by a Department of Corrections official, which includes a recommended sentence for prison and extended supervision. A PSI is not open to the public or media, though attorneys usually reveal the details during the sentencing hearing.
It is common for a defense attorney to request an alternate pre-sentence investigation if the attorney believes the recommendation carries a longer prison sentence than what the attorney feels is necessary.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell didn’t want to comment on the delay and said Kolpien has a right to seek an alternate PSI.
As part of the plea agreement in May, Newell will not request a longer sentence than the one that is recommended by the pre-sentence investigation. However, Newell can request three years of incarceration if the PSI recommends less than that total.
According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred at 1:13 a.m. May 13, 2018, at Highway X and Highway XX in the town of Sigel, west of Cadott. The crash killed Kolpien’s passenger, Zachary Evanson.
Robert Boeckman told police that he was following Kolpien’s vehicle on Highway X when Kolpien suddenly made a sharp “U-turn” in front of him, and Boeckman’s car struck Kolpien’s car in the side, causing it to roll over.
When law enforcement arrived, they observed the vehicle on its side and saw Evanson was trapped under the driver’s side door. Evanson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kolpien was taken to an area hospital for treatment. An officer interviewed him there, where Kolpien said he had consumed four mixed drinks, two beers and had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. A preliminary breath test showed he had a .113 blood-alcohol level; a blood draw later showed he had a .114 blood-alcohol content.
Kolpien was convicted of drunken driving in March 2014, stemming from a Jan. 12, 2014, incident, the criminal complaint states.
The day after the crash, Kolpien was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, resulting in a death. He pleaded no contest to that citation on June 19, but that conviction was reversed by the court of appeals, online court records state. He also was cited for inattentive driving in the crash.
Kolpien also was recently cited for operating a motorcycle without a valid license, speeding on an expressway, operating while suspended and non-registration of an auto vehicle.
