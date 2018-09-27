An owl stuck in a car grill in Trempealeau County was saved and released Sunday by a Department of Natural Resources Warden, according to a WDNR Bureau of Law Enforcement release Wednesday.
A driver called DNR Warden Meghan Jensen Sunday morning, saying an owl had struck his vehicle’s front end Saturday night while he was driving, and he that believed the bird was dead.
The owl, while stuck in the car grill, was alive but “in a really uncomfortable position,” Joanne Haas with the WDNR Bureau of Law Enforcement wrote Wednesday.
“Just the wings and head were sticking out of the grill,” Jensen said. “The rest of its body was lodged in tight.”
The owl appeared to be uninjured, Jensen said.
Jensen and the driver freed the owl, and Jensen took the bird to the Coulee Region Humane Society.
The bird received a clean bill of health and Jensen released it in the wooded area where it was first caught, according to the DNR release.
