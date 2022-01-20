Packers: SRO tickets available for playoff game against 49ers

The Green Bay Packers have announced they have a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets available for Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The tickets, priced at $87 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432s to 442s, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s South End. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections.

The South Gate is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-roomonly tickets.

Tickets currently are available online. To access the Ticketmaster page to purchase tickets, visit https://pckrs.com/sfsro and view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as “Standing Room Only.” A limit of four per household has been established.

Tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets that have been returned from the visiting team’s ticket allotment are also now available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

As all tickets are now mobile tickets, the process of transferring tickets to other fans is easier than ever.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0