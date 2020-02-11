An annual favorite downtown Chippewa Falls event is getting a 2020 facelift.
“Paint the Town Red” is an event held annually in downtown Chippewa Falls during February serving as both a celebration of local business and shopping and promoting health and wellness.
The event has been held around Valentine’s Day, red adorning street signs and lights alongside both sides of Bridge Street in downtown Chippewa Falls and features health professionals setting up shop in local businesses to help promote health awareness.
While the event has seen success in the past, the 2020 edition will feature a new name and new attractions.
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said mainly the timing of the event and unpredictability of Wisconsin winter weather is the reason the event will be rebranded “Bloomin’ on Bridge,” in 2020 and take place from 4 to 7 p.m. April 23.
“Unfortunately the last few years, the weather has been so bad that attendance hasn’t been the greatest,” Ouimette said. “It has also been pretty good, but we thought we’d move it to April, change the name and re-freshen the event up so we can add and improve some things. I think it’ll be positive changes all around.”
The 2020 collaboration between St. Joseph’s Hospital, Prevea Health Center and Chippewa Falls Main Street, besides receiving a new name coined by St. Joseph’s, will feature a cavalcade of new attractions.
More of the activities associated with the event will be outside, including entertainment. Wine and tea tasting is in discussion, more doctors and health professionals will be able to set up due to the increased space and new forms of medicine and treatment options will be available to sample for patrons who decide to check out Chippewa Falls local businesses in April.
“We’ll be able to do more outside to start off with,” Ouimette said. “We’ll be able to have events like live music and other outdoor activities, which we’re still planning because we are in the planning stages still. We are also getting into some holistic medicine as well, herbs and essential oils.”
With new attractions, a new name and taking place in a new time of the year, Ouimette said “Bloomin’ on Bridge” is going to continue the tradition of fun and information that “Paint the Town Red” established in the Chippewa Falls community for many years.
“We’re trying to make it more available and easier for people to actually attend the event,” Ouimette said. “The event is important because it serves a dual purpose for the community. Since we are changing things up this year, we are always open to hear what people want to see from the event. If anybody wants to contact us via Facebook or by email, we love to include the public and make it the best event it can be.”
