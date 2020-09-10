 Skip to main content
Parade held for Chippewa Manor residents by Red Hat Society
Red Hat Society Parade

Members of the Red Hat Society of Chippewa Falls paraded around the Chippewa Manor campus Thursday to show their support for residents who have been under COVID-19 quarantine for nearly half-a-year.

 Parker Reed

A local social club came together Thursday afternoon to bring smiles to the faces of Chippewa Falls seniors.

The Red Hat Society group known as the Fabulous and Feisty Fillies convened at the Chippewa Manor Campus (a senior living facility) Thursday afternoon for a parade around the grounds.

For about 20 minutes, eight members of the club waved to residents of the facility and the staff who were dressed up in red hats and outfits to take part in the occasion.

The parade was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing residents to quarantine for the past six months and little visitors allowed at the facility.

Chippewa Manor Parade

Sharon Clemins, Red Hat Society Fabulous and Feisty Fillies member, said putting on the parade Thursday was a simple gesture of good faith toward the Chippewa Manor residents that they’re thinking of them and they have not been forgotten.

“We like to do things that are socially conscious,” Clemins said. “For years we’ve come here and served Shamrock Shakes in March and do a singalong, but this year we knew we had to do something different. A lot of us have family members that have been in a care facility and we know how lonely it must be. This was a great way to socially distance but still have some interaction with them.”

Residents of the Chippewa Manor are not allowed to eat together in common areas and visitation is extremely limited due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

Karen Park, life enrichment director at Chippewa Manor, said the staff and residents of Chippewa Manor greatly appreciated the Red Hat Society’s visit to their campus Thursday as it brought a few moments of joy to those who participated.

“Chippewa Manor appreciates the Feisty and Fabulous Red Hat society for coming today for the Campus Parade,” Park said. “Many of our ladies are either a part of the Red Hat Society, have been in the past or know of someone who is a part of the group. This was a way that helped to connect our residents to something fun and familiar to them. The Feisty and Fabulous Red Hat Society not only brought smiles to our folks as they paraded around our campus, but they also helped make their day a little more special by showing them they cared about them.”

The Red Hat Society Fabulous and Feisty Fillies plan to return to the Chippewa Manor in a few months to greet the residents when it is safe socially safe to do so.

