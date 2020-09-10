Parade held for Chippewa Manor residents by Red Hat Society

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local social club came together Thursday afternoon to bring smiles to the faces of Chippewa Falls seniors.

The Red Hat Society group known as the Fabulous and Feisty Fillies convened at the Chippewa Manor Campus (a senior living facility) Thursday afternoon for a parade around the grounds.

For about 20 minutes, eight members of the club waved to residents of the facility and the staff who were dressed up in red hats and outfits to take part in the occasion.

The parade was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing residents to quarantine for the past six months and little visitors allowed at the facility.

Sharon Clemins, Red Hat Society Fabulous and Feisty Fillies member, said putting on the parade Thursday was a simple gesture of good faith toward the Chippewa Manor residents that they’re thinking of them and they have not been forgotten.

“We like to do things that are socially conscious,” Clemins said. “For years we’ve come here and served Shamrock Shakes in March and do a singalong, but this year we knew we had to do something different. A lot of us have family members that have been in a care facility and we know how lonely it must be. This was a great way to socially distance but still have some interaction with them.”