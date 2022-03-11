Parents sue Chippewa Falls school district after daughter suffers burns in a welding class

A Chippewa Falls family has sued the Chippewa Falls school district after their 14-year-old daughter suffered burns in a welding class.

Michael and Jennifer Ebner, 4439 106th St., filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court against the district, the school’s employee benefit plan and the district’s insurance carrier. Attorney Brian Laule of the River Falls-based law firm Bye, Goff & Rohde is representing the family.

The case has been assigned to Judge James Isaacson, who set deadlines this week for the defense to submit motions. Isaacson set a motion hearing for Dec. 22.

According to the lawsuit, the 14-year-old girl “sustained serious burn injuries during metals 8/welding class” on Feb. 17, 2021. The class is taught at Chippewa Falls Middle School.

“Said injuries were proximately caused by the negligence of Chippewa Falls Area School District, its agents and/or employees,” the lawsuit reads. “Such negligence includes but is not limited to failing to have proper fire safety equipment, including fire extinguishers and personal protective equipment, and negligent failure to properly warn, train and instruct students and/or staff.”

Laule is requesting trial by a 12-person jury. The lawsuit doesn’t state a dollar amount sought, instead saying it seeks “damages and other relief in accordance with the allegations of the complaint.”

In a reply statement filed with the court, the benefit plan organization writes it has “made medical expense payments on behalf of (the girl), arising out of the incident in question,” paying bills totaling $20,129.63.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0