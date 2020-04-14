Park Avenue construction starting next Monday in Chippewa Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Chippewa Falls will be starting a construction project Monday near Park Avenue that will lead to street closures and detours in the area.

The project includes underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface and a shared use path with an anticipated completion date of late September.

The intersection of Greenville Street and Park Avenue will be eliminated during the project and Park Avenue will be closed to through traffic during construction with traffic detoured on State Highway 124, Woodward Avenue, Greenville Street and Main Street.

For a 14-day period, Main Street will also be closed at the Park Avenue intersection with traffic detoured onto Walnut Street.

Park Avenue is scheduled to be closed on April 20 and the Main Street closure is set to begin on April 27. The project will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation during construction.

The city also recently bid three other improvement projects for Elm Street, Linden Street and Huron Street. The Elm and Huron street projects include underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways and sidewalk. The Linden project includes minor underground utility work, curb and gutter, street surface, driveways and sidewalk.

Information -- including start dates and anticipated completion dates on those three projects -- will be made available in the future.

