We’re in the endgame now.
“Avengers: Endgame” is the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film series and the final movie in the “Infinity Saga.” The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars almost every important character in the film series including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, The Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and more.
The film centers around The Avengers trying to reverse the destruction super villain Thanos inflicted on the Universe in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.” With a production budget nearing 400 million dollars, tasked with tying up story lines a decade in the making and also expected to be a cohesive movie on its own, “Avengers: Endgame” has the odds stacked against it. But like the super heroes it portrays, it manages to pull off a near impossible task.
“Avengers: Endgame” is everything you hope it will be. Like its predecessor, it manages to stuff three films worth of plot into a three-hour runtime all without feeling bloated. In fact, the first act of the movie is actually a slow burn, easing you into the coming conflict which comes to fruition in the last hour. It gets a tad muddled in the second act while juggling multiple plot points, but they are ironed out soon thereafter.
The standout performances in this movie come from Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America. These actors have been portraying their characters for a decade and they deliver seasoned performances in “Avengers: Endgame.” They are on top of their game all while allowing the supporting cast to shine at times as well. They are the emotional heart of the movie and they deliver here as well.
Another standout part of the film is its conclusion. Without giving any specific plot points away, it is one of the largest cinematic achievements in history and manages to leave the audience feeling bittersweet and satisfied. It’s grand in scale, but not too grand. It is emotionally heavy, but not depressing. It is the end of an era, but not the end of everything.
A minor complaint I have with this movie is the depiction of two characters. They are portrayed quite differently than they have been in the past and their new portrayal garnered some awkward laughter from the crowd in the first act. It was distracting and I understand the intent to add a fresh new images to these recognizable characters, but I feel it was a disservice to these characters.
“Avengers: Endgame” is bound to be criticized for its long running time and many plot holes. But if you look past these problems and appreciate everything it accomplishes in terms of storytelling and fan fulfillment, you’re bound to want to watch it over again and relive the once in a generation experience. There won’t be anything else like it for a long time and if you don’t see it in theater with a packed excited theater you will regret it. Never has an ending felt so satisfying.
My final rating for “Avengers Endgame” is a strong 9.5/10.
