It’s a beautiful depiction of a horrible affliction.
“Beautiful Boy,” is a biographical drama film based on the memoirs “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” by David Sheff and “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” by Nic Sheff. Directed by Felix Van Groeningen, the film focuses on the fractured relationship between David Sheff (Steve Carell) and his son Nic Sheff (Timothee Chalamet) as his drug abuse continues to tear apart his young life.
The film is a hard watch in the most complimentary ways. “Beautiful Boy,” uses an ultra-realistic method of depicting Sheff’s drug abuse. The traditional sheen of a Hollywood film is lost as the high produced by the drugs Nic Sheff is taking last very briefly as immediate regret and depression cascade over him following his usage. Whether it is begging for money, stealing to get by, relapsing most of the time or giving up on his aspirations, the self-destruction of Timothee Chalamet’s character will inspire sadness from all age groups (whether you can relate to the events or not).
Amazon Studios might as well start Timothee Chalamet’s Academy Awards campaign right now, because he is a shew in for a nomination for Best Actor. You can read the desperation on his face throughout the film and everytime he proclaims, “I’m sorry Dad,” you feel like you’re apologizing to your own Dad. At times he reads as vulnerable, others as in control and in the end you feel like he is one second away from breaking down. Chalamet depicts addiction how it should be, not glamorous or dramatic, but as subdued and often overlooked.
Steve Carell, who plays Nic Sheff’s father, is a mixed bag in the film. The relationship between his character and Chalamet’s is the the emotional crux of the film, and his constant failed attempts to console and help his son only serve to either delay or make the problem worse. The tears he sheds in the film leave the audience in a state of empathy, but the performance is not as powerful as it feels like it should be.
Carell is known mostly for comedies, including the NBC TV series, “The Office.” He is often portrayed as silly and satirical, so in the wake of that persona it is hard to take seriously his subdued and serious performance in “Beautiful Boy.” Shouts of agony sometimes come off as chuckle inducing and perhaps the role would have been better appointed to an actor who had the ability to get lost in the role, for both the audience and the actor.
Another inconsistent aspect of the film is its score. At times, the indie rock inspired cuts provide an atmosphere reminiscent of recent emotionally powerful films such as “Call Me By Your Name.” The tracks induce emotional responses following difficult to watch scenes, almost coming off as a character in their own right. However, sometimes the music can hinder otherwise effective scenes.
An example of music coming in-between the audience and events depicted is an early scene where Nic runs away from rehab and his father is driving around the city trying to find him. The scene should be tense, sad and nerve-wracking, but “Breed” by 90’s grunge legends Nirvana has other intentions. The song is featured prominently in a flashback sequence spliced in the scene showing Nic at an early age listening to the song in the same car as his father is driving in the present day, and while the moment is sweet, the track feels inappropriate in the moment.
Other notable performances in the film include effective roles from Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, who play Sheff’s step-mother and mother in the film. While their screen time is limited, they provide the story with context of how Nic’s addiction is affecting not just his relationship with his father, but deteriorating his relationship with every other person in his life.
“Beautiful Boy,” is a subdued and powerful film that will resonate with helpless parents, addicts, the youth of America and anyone who has ever felt powerless. If you can look past a few odd music choices and separate Carell from his past roles in your mind, you’re in for two hours of pure unfiltered real-life heartbreak.
My rating for “Beautiful Boy” is a strong 8/10.
