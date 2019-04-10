The recent remake of a classic film doesn’t come close to comparing to the original.
“Dumbo” is a remake of the 1941 animated Disney film of the same name based on the book by Harold Pearl and Helen Aberson. The 2019 Tim Burton directed adaptation stars Michael Keaton, Collin Farrell and Eva Green in a film centered around a young elephant who dazzles the world with his ability to fly.
In order for this film to exist in 2019, there are quite a few additional plot points not present in the original movie. At only 64 minutes, the 1941 animated version is light on story and heavy on visuals (including an almost five minute long dancing elephant scene). The plot points added to “Dumbo,” feel rather inconsequential and don’t add much to the themes of individuality and acceptance, rather they take away from it.
While the movie feels bloated, there are some solid performances throughout the Burton directed film.
Early on we’re introduced to Collin Farrell’s character, a World War I veteran who is trying to look after his daughter and son who recently lost both his wife and one of his arms. Throughout the 112 minute run time you follow his journey trying to maintain his family and find purpose. Farrell is usually a standout in the movies he appears in, so another solid performance from him here comes as no surprise.
Often the Achilles heel of films are the child performances and “Dumbo” features a couple solid, but not standout, performances in this category. Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins play Farrell’s children in the film who are the main characters who interact with Dumbo most often.
While they won’t blow you away with their acting chops, their performances were satisfactory.
The standout of 2019’s “Dumbo” is the special effects. The computer generated namesake elephant is almost photo realistic. Every time you see the big eared elephant waddle on screen your suspension of disbelief is unneeded as the movie convinces you Dumbo is a living and breathing creature (up until he starts to fly of course). There are many scenes involving out of this world circus performances, exotic animals and other worldly scenery where the special effects shine. And while the special effects are great, it is a shame they aren’t accompanied by a better told narrative.
Star Wars creator/director, George Lucas once said “a special effect without a story is a pretty boring thing” and unfortunately “Dumbo” falls into that category. Outside of the surface level message of bullying is bad, this movie doesn’t have anything to say. The plot points are predictable, characters are fairly one note and the film ends too neatly for a Tim Burton directed film. “Dumbo,” wreaks of wasted potential and raises concerns about the upcoming Disney remakes of “Aladdin” and “The Lion King.”
“Dumbo” isn’t without enjoyment and it isn’t as bad as some may say. It is disappointing however and does little to justify its own existence. With a deeper dive into the emotional themes it presents, a few more heightened performances and a few more risks taken “Dumbo,” couldn’t flown as high as the baby elephant whose story it tells.
However, it is far too similar to the recent Disney remake of “The Beauty and the Beast,” pretty on the surface but not much underneath.
My final rating for “Dumbo” is a 6/10.
