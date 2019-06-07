Godzilla may be “King of the Monsters,” but his latest film may bring some uncertainty to the monster movie franchise.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is the latest entry in the American monster movie franchise, following 2014’s “Godzilla” and 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.” The Michael Dougherty-directed film stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown in a movie centered on a family falling apart during a possible cataclysmic event featuring some of the world’s most famous monsters.
At its core, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is pure bombastic primal fun. Godzilla has made a few appearances in American cinema since his debut in the 1950s, but new Japanese kaijus (monsters) such as Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah all make a ferocious debut on the big screen this time around and it is excess at its finest. From a visual standpoint the movie is bathed in rain and deep grays and blues, offering a unique visual style not seen in many blockbusters. However, sometime the visuals take things a bit too far.
All too often during the films two-hour-plus runtime shaky cam is used during action sequences, so much in fact I winced in pain a few times trying to take everything in. But when the camera focuses on the monsters fighting in over the top city demolishing fight sequences it is simply wondrous. The monsters are represented truly and faithfully in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” but the same can’t be said for the human characters.
It is almost ironic to focus on the human characters in a movie based around an ancient atomic breath spewing 500-foot tall lizard, but the movie itself seems to think they’re important. Frequently during the movies fight sequences the camera cuts back to human characters displaying their plot armor and avoiding debris time and time again, but the story they’re enacting doesn’t captivate the audience.
The plot revolves around a mcguffin which can control the monsters to some extent, but the logic behind some of the characters’ decisions is sometime baffling. All the actors provide solid performances, but the dialogue they are given does little to warrant the five year wait time for this sequel.
It seems audiences on top of it are not responding well to this near $200 million budgeted picture either. On its opening weekend the film grossed only $47.8 million dollars, much less than the two preceding films in the monster universe by more than $40 million dollars. With another film in the franchise coming in 2020 (King Kong vs. Godzilla) the franchise’s future past that film is in jeopardy.
Weak human characters and sometime overly busy visuals aside, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is a film I still recommend. Godzilla has never looked better on screen, getting to see monsters with a long history in Japanese culture on an American screen is a memorable cinematic moment and if you turn your mind off there will be only a handful of movies in 2019 in which you will have more fun slapping down your $20 plus at the movie theater.
My final rating for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is a 7/10.
