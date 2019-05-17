This movie is a sure fire good time, but the chances of it smashing box office records is a long shot.
“Long Shot” is a new romantic comedy starring Hollywood heavyweights Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. The Jonathan Levine-directed flick has Rogen playing quirky unemployed journalist Fred Flarsky who comes back into his former babysitter — and now U.S. Secretary of State — Charlotte Field’s (Theron) life as she looks for a speechwriter to help her win over the American public.
To say this movie is reinventing the wheel would be incorrect, but not every film needs to. This film delivers solid laughs, pop culture references to “Game of Thrones” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and has a rushed romantic plot line you’ve seen 1,000 times. “Long Shot” falls into a film category I like to call “fun disposable films,” the cinematic equivalent of styrofoam. A nice one use product that is satisfactory but doesn’t leave a lasting impression on your life.
Seth Rogen plays Seth Rogen. His obnoxious but endearing laugh is ever present and he is the perfect fit to play the underdog. Theron is the star as Field, however she shows she’s got the comedic chops to match up with comedians like Kristen Wiig and outshine others like Amy Schumer.
Where the film is somewhat lacking however is in the plot department. The film often leaves the viewer asking “will they or won’t they?” As the two leads tease a possible relationship throughout the film, which is challenged by societal and personal misconceptions and judgement. If handled with a bit more subtly and grace the ending of this movie would have gone down like a fine wine instead of a cake entirely made of frosting.
But at the end of the day this movie is a comedy and it should be judged on whether or not it delivers in the laughs category and it does. While possible overly exposed and saturated in the popular culture zeitgeist, Rogen’s brand of “stoner humor” hits again in “Long Shot.” If nothing else there is at least one thing the viewing public can count on from Rogen — middle-to-low class jokes that will have you feeling slightly guilty for having laughed so hard.
At the end of the day, “Long Shot” is an above average romantic comedy which delivers some good moments but doesn’t have a lot under the surface. If you’re a big fan of Rogen or Theron you should catch it in theatres, but if not it will be a fun afternoon weekend watch on Netflix or Hulu in a few months.
My final rating for “The Long Shot” is a solid 7.5/10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.