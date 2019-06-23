Reboots, reimaginings and sequels are seeing diminishing returns in 2019 and the latest film in a somewhat forgotten franchise is no exception.
“Men in Black: International,” is the fourth installment in the Men in Black (MIB) franchise, a series of films telling the story of a secret organization which helps keep aliens under control and hidden from the public eye. The new movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Kumail Nanjiani in a movie where new Agent M (Thompson) and Agent H (Hemsworth) come together to stop a world ending event and sniff out a mole in the MIB organization.
The first three installments of the MIB franchise starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones and centered around their chemistry together. Luckily, Hemsworth and Thompson also have a large amount of chemistry together in the new installment, having worked together in two recent Marvel films “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Their chemistry together helps keep the audience engaged throughout, and while they’re fun to watch the plot is all too familiar for fans of the franchise.
Without giving too much away, every MIB film usually revolves around an object they’re trying to obtain before an evil force does. This object usually has the capability of ending the world, and if you mix a few aliens and quips into the movie you’ve got an MIB film. “Men in Black: International,” follows this formula to a t, but there is still fun to be had in this movie.
“Men in Black: International,” is well shot, moderately paced and overall inoffensive. It isn’t “Citizen Kane” or “Casablanca,” but it isn’t trying to be. If you’re going into the fourth film in the MIB franchise expecting to be blown away or mesmerized, you’ve already set yourself up for disappointment.
The film struggles with humor at points, as many of the jokes fall a bit flat. It makes up for it however by having a fairly breezy tone, but overall the film doesn’t have many distinct aspects to have it stick in your subconscious for more than a week or two.
Audiences are not responding well to “Men in Black: International” either, as the film currently holds a 5.6/10 rating on IMDb, a 23 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and only earned a franchise low $28 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend on a reported production budget of $110 million.
There isn’t much to say about “Men in Black: International” at the end of the day. Its shot competently, has some fun moments, but overall is a fairly average entry in the MIB franchise which won’t make many top 10 lists for movies of the year.
My final rating for “Men in Black: International” is a 6.5/10.
