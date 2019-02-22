A new major motion picture pursues being a great revenge film, but some glaring flaws stop it cold in its tracks.
“Cold Pursuit” is a new Liam Neeson movie directed by Hans Petter Moland and is a remake of the 2014 Norwegian film “In Order of Disappearance.” The film centers on the character Nelson Coxman (Neeson), a simple snowplow driver who sets out on a revenge mission to avenge his teenage son after he is murdered by a local drug cartel. Also starring in the movie is Laura Dern as Coxman’s wife Grace Coxman, Emmy Rossmun as a local detective and Tom Bateman as the drug lord Viking.
The best aspect of this movie is the cinematography and setting. As of late most revenge tales take place in a loud urban environment with a lot of dark colors and alleyways, but “Cold Pursuit,” has quite a unique lived in environment.
The quiet ski resort town of Kehoe, Colorado, is shrouded by snow constantly. Neeson’s character lives in a home on the side of a mountain with his wife and child and makes a living by plowing the same pathway every day. This instantly provides an atmosphere of dread and claustrophobia, as the snow that plagues this town shows how attached Neeson is to his family with nothing else to latch onto miles in any direction.
Another positive aspect of “Cold Pursuit,” is Liam Neeson’s performance as Coxman. It is no surprise that he delivers a strong performance in this type of film however, as recent successes in the genre such as “Taken,” and “The Commuter,” have both played into the new genre of where is my family Neeson movies.
This movie suffers in large part due to taking itself too seriously. The intended audience, as evident from the marketing, is the popcorn-eating action crowd. But where this film could’ve been dumb fun and showcased Neeson taking out one mindless henchmen after another, it decides to feature Neeson turning the film into a dark comedy with occasional glimpses of intense action.
With an attempt at a serious tone, this automatically makes the audience view “Cold Pursuit” through a different lens entirely. The plot holes are even more glaringly evident, characters leave the story at random times and don’t return and moments that are intended to be serious and moving end up eliciting laughs due to the over-the-top performances throughout.
These plot and tone problems are on display throughout, but propelled into the stratosphere in the last shot of the film. The ending of the movie is a strong leap into the dark comedy genre, but it doesn’t feel earned and feels like a weak attempt at humor after two hours of snow, murder and Neeson’s intense Irish accent.
If you’re looking for a fun revenge movie, “Cold Pursuit,” isn’t your best option. Other modern movies such as “John Wick” and Neeson’s own “Taken” are a much better watch and cheaper to view now than “Cold Pursuit” after being out for a number of years. I’d recommend this movie to those who enjoy brooding dark comedies, but not many others.
My final rating for “Cold Pursuit,” is a light 5/10.
