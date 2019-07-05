The biggest movie franchise in history just added another stellar entry into its filmography.
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second solo Spider-Man film in the series, following up 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker (Spider-Man), Zendaya as Mary Jane Watson and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. The movie centers around Peter Parker’s school trip oversees and his battle with handling the mantle of Spider-Man while also dealing with a tragic loss and trying to have a normal life.
This is the third Spider-Man two film, as “Spider-Man 2” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” both starred different actors portraying the hero and producing quite different results. This movie is in the top three Spider-Man films ever released. After almost 20 years of the character swinging across the silver screen, the hero knows what works and what audiences want out of the character.
Tom Holland shines as Spider-Man once again. After appearing in “Captain America: Civil War,” in 2016, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is already Holland’s fifth time portraying the character and is primed for many more. He’s the right age to be portraying the puberty ridden character, his enthusiasm for the role leaps off screen and his charisma shines throughout the entire two hour plus duration of the movie. Without him, the film would be much less captivating.
Another strong aspect of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the compelling story and portrayal of beloved Spider-Man franchise character Mysterio. Portrayed for the first time on screen by Gyllenhaal, Mysterio is a complex character with a unique set of character traits and abilities who elevates the plot from a fun summer romp to an emotionally heavy struggle for Peter Parker and his friends. And while the film seems less large scale and important than the previous MCU entry “Avengers: Endgame” the stakes in this movie feel like a breath of fresh air even though the action is elevated significantly from 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”
More than most films in the MCU, this film leans so far into the comedy genre it almost feels like comedy was at the forefront of the writers’ minds rather than action. About 85 percent of the jokes hit in the movie, and even when they don’t hit the audience will barely notice because the plot is constantly moving and pushing the character and the story forward.
Much of the talk surrounding the film is positive, but the aspect receiving so much praise and garnering so much excitement is the mid-credits scene. Without giving it away, it is a scenario never seen in any Spider-Man film before and will have fans of the franchise giddy with anticipation for future entries in the franchise.
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is a top notch entry in the MCU and is primed for multiple viewings. It’s fun, captivating, incredibly comedic and is one of the best portrayals of Peter Parker to ever hit the big screen. If you are looking for a good summer movie to take the whole family to, and they’ve already seen “Toy Story 4” this is the movie for you.
My final rating for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is a 9/10.
