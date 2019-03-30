This 1980s biopic will kick start your heart and have you living on the wild side for two hours.
“The Dirt” is a Netflix original movie directed by Jeff Tremaine about the career of 80s rock band Motley Crue — and all of debauchery that came with their rise to the top of the charts. Based on the collective autobiography of the same name, “The Dirt” stars Douglas Booth (Nikki Sixx), Iwan Rheon (Mick Mars), Colson Baker/Machine Gun Kelly (Tommy Lee) and Daniel Webber (Vince Neil) and focuses on the four members of Motley Crue’s personal and professional lives from the late 1970s through the early 1990s.
This movie, like the band, knows how to have a good time. It starts off with a party sequence that would have any teenager blushing and any mother shielding their child’s eyes. The first half of the movie follows a fairly traditional biopic structure. The characters are down on the luck, but then meet each other and come into their own. That’s all good fun, but the film is more memorable when it sheds that skin and delves deeper into the members’ lives.
The members of Motley Crue have led controversial lives outside of their music careers. The sequences in “The Dirt” which focus on Nikki Sixx’s heroin addiction, Tommy Lee’s problems with women, Vince Neil’s brush with manslaughter and the loss of his daughter, and Mick Mars’ degenerative bone disease are what invest the viewer emotionally. Sure, they seem misplaced sometimes in between concert performances and Ozzy Osbourne being, well, Ozzy Osbourne, but they are still captivating none the less.
Like any musical biopic, the music is the star of the film. Songs like “Loudwire,” “Home Sweet Home” and “Shout at the Devil” scream through the speakers and give the movie a high energy feeling that lasts almost as long as the film’s run time. When the music stops, however, is when “The Dirt” starts to struggle.
“The Dirt,” in comparison to another recent biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” feels like a made-for-television movie. The performances are largely wooden with some awkward delivery, the budget is noticeably not high as some costuming and sequences feel cheap and the lighting throughout the film feels like a sitcom — even and uninteresting.
Another aspect of the movie that is frustrating to many Motley Crue fans is the factual inaccuracies which pop up throughout the movie. One occurrence which sticks out is when Doc McGhee is fired as Motley Crue’s manager. The situation involves Nikki Sixx and his estranged mother, and while captivating in the movie, it never happened. In Actually McGhee was fired years later. It is a nitpick, but as a fan of the band prior to the movie, it stuck out like a sore thumb.
“The Dirt” is not going for an Oscar. It’s only goal is to tell a filthy rock n’ roll tale that lives up to the band’s reputation as leather and spandex cladded ladies men. However, I don’t think the film succeeds 100 percent. The plot breezes by and rushes periods of the band’s career, the performances leave a lot to be desired and the film ends quite suddenly. If this movie went for it a little more, and added an extra 30 minutes of run time, this movie could have been more entertaining than “Bohemian Rhapsody.” But, like the band’s music, there wasn’t a whole lot under the surface.
My final rating for “The Dirt,” is a 6.5/10.
