Usually January is reserved for cringe worthy horror films and throw away films, but a new comedy/drama defies that stereotype.
“The Upside,” is a new English language remake of the 2011 French movie, “The Intouchables,” about a recently released inmate who is hired to take care of a paralyzed and downtrodden multi-millionaire. The film stars Kevin Hart as Dell Scott, Bryan Cranston as Phillip Lacasse and Nicole Kidman as Yvonne Pendleton.
Going into the Neil Burger directed flick a low Rotten Tomatoes approval score (40 percent at the time of this review) might have you believe this movie is not without merit. But “The Upside,” succeeds in a few key areas.
Kevin Hart basically plays himself in every movie, so take that for it is. If you like Hart’s loud and animated style of humor, you get that in this movie. However you will be pleasantly surprised to find a good amount of emotion and gravity to his performance this time around. His chemistry with Cranston’s millionaire mogul character is palpable, and along with Kidman’s strong performance you’d be hard pressed to find a weak performance anywhere in this movie.
The strongest aspect of “The Upside,” is the emotional beats throughout the film. In between moments of levity are moments which really immerse you in the world this movie sets up. You can relate to the characters and their struggles. A prime example of this is when you learn how Cranston’s character became paralyzed and what he lost in addition to the use of his body. And while Hart’s arc is fairly generic and predictable in regards to getting back the family he has neglected, seeing it come full circle by the end of the film will bring a warm and fuzzy feeling to your heart this holiday season.
However, “The Upside,” is not without its faults. The biggest problem that plagues this movie is it is filled with a feeling of déjà vu. The film’s plot points can be seen coming from a mile away, all of the characters have easy to predict arcs and afterwards the reachability desire is just not present. This does not take away from the merits of the filmmaking, but it doesn’t attempt to change the game or make a wholly original film. It just feels like the filmmakers were shooting for a C and knew that the movie would be a safe bet with a low production budget and low expectations.
Another disappointing aspect of the movie is the end credits. A popular aspect of based-on-a-true-story movies is to show pictures, video and facts about the real people in the end credits to show the movie has real world applications. “The Upside,” does this, but only has a few sentences saying the two main characters remain friends to this day. No video, no detailed facts and not even a photograph. Having to return home and search online to find a real picture of the two was disheartening to say the least. A minor complaint, but one that has stuck with me.
If you’re a fan of Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston or Nicole Kidman, you’ll enjoy “The Upside.” It is an inoffensive, casually funny and emotionally present film about two unlikely friends. But if you’re looking for an Oscar contending drama that is going to blow you away and leave you emotionally crippled, this movie isn’t for you.
My final rating for “The Upside,” is a light 7/10.
