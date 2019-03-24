One of horror’s newest and most critically acclaimed directors is back with a film that is sure to challenge audiences.
“Us” is a new psychological horror film, the second film in Jordan Peele’s filmography. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex in a film that pairs a run-of the mill family, who on an annual family vacation encounter doppelgangers of themselves and find themselves wrapped in a horrific mystery they must solve in order to survive.
This film is not one for mainstream audiences. It presents heavy themes related to American culture that may go over the head of the average young adult who walks into the theatre looking for jump scares. Peele’s directorial debut in 2017 “Get Out” also presented hidden messages, but they were easier for the average person to diagnose and digest.
From a strictly horror/thriller standpoint, “Us” excels. The doppelgangers (referred to as “the tethered”) are convincingly portrayed by the leads in the film, delivering chilling performances that will have audience members not just horrified, but uncomfortable and uneasy. For the first 45 minutes of the movie you will be questioning what their motivation is, and once it is revealed you will understand it even if it does present a few gaping plot holes.
The star of this movie without a shadow of a doubt is Nyong’o, who delivers an Oscar worthy performance. “Us,” centers on a trauma her character experiences early in her life, and through her emotionally captivating performance you feel for her family and root for them to persevere through their strife. And while revelations surrounding her character are slightly predictable, it doesn’t take away from her performance.
Another aspect of the film that enhances it is the musical accompaniment. The bone shaking demonic remix of the 1990’s hip hop classic “I Got 5 on It,” by Luniz is one of the most striking main themes I’ve heard in years. It is ever present throughout the film and the trailer, and it deserves every bit of air time throughout the movie as it gets. Also, the score is haunting as well, providing a thick layer of atmosphere for the audience to soak up.
Humor and horror are two genres that hard to mix, and “Us” struggles to do so at times. While the comedy involving the father often hits (albeit they are usually corny “dad jokes”), it sometimes feels a bit out of place. The comedy sometimes impedes on scenes which should’ve been taken more seriously, but this only occurs a few times so the misfires are dwarfed by the hits.
“Us” is being received well by both critics and fans, currently holding a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an average rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb and a 79 percent approval rating on Metacritic, but the real gauge for this movie’s success is in its comparison to “Get Out.”
Many articles are devoted to comparing and contrasting the two films, but the comparison is not a linear one as the two are drastically different even though they operate within the same niche genre. At the end of the day, “Us” succeeds in being a true horror movie more than “Get Out” does, but “Get Out,” drives home its themes harder than “Us” does. For most fans who have seen both of these movies, it’ll be a tossup when deciding which you prefer.
“Us” is an unconventional horror thriller that while it may confuse the average audience member, if you just watch a feel analysis videos afterward you’ll develop a desire to see it over-and-over again.
My final rating for “Us” is a 8.5/10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.