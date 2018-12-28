A biopic about one of America’s most politically influential vice presidents is receiving mixed reactions, just like his policy decisions during his time in office.
“Vice,” is a biographical comedy/drama about the life and rise of Dick Cheney, former Vice President of the United States during the George W. Bush administration. The film was directed by Adam McKay, whose past works include “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “Step Brothers,” “The Other Guys” and more. It follows Cheney from his early adult life up through present day, highlighting significant events in his life including 9/11 and multiple elections.
The film stars Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush. The movie has received a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike receiving a 64 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 7/10 on IMDB.com.
One of the biggest criticisms of “Vice,” is it’s uneven pacing and tone. The film is certainly unique, as it pairs narration from an on screen actor throughout the film, features dialogue emoted directly into the camera and pairs serious and comedic tones in a somewhat organized fashion. A similar film, also directed by McKay, is the 2015 film about the stock market collapse of 2018, “The Big Short,” presents its real life story in a similar style, presenting somewhat dry facts in an engaging and unique way.
The problem with this style of filmmaking however is it gives the film a confusing tone. In one scene you have Cheney dealing with a heavy family tragedy, however in another you have bombastic 70s music playing with funny quippy dialogue. Just like hot dogs and ice cream, the two tones are great on their own, but together they leave you with a gross off kilter sensation.
The highlight of “Vice,” is Christian Bale’s performance of the titular vice president. Bale’s commitment to the role transcended just performing and saw him gain almost 50 pounds to resemble Cheney as close as possible. His gritty monotone voice, striking stare and ability to convey a wide array of complex emotions as Cheney should have Bale up for the year’s top honors.
On the other hand, Sam Rockwell’s performance as George W. Bush stuck out like a sore thumb. In a film filled with complex performances, Rockwell’s performance comes off as one note. Bush is portrayed as out of touch, dim witted and a push over. It is hard to believe an American two-term president remained a puppet for so many years, and Rockwell’s performance came off as a Saturday Night Live-caliber parody of the 43rd President of the United States.
When trying to convey a story about politics, a key to the success of that message is conveying it in a bipartisan way. “Vice,” succeeds in this aspect for the most part, but all in all comes off as a Democratic critique of a controversial Republican politician. An unnecessary post credit scene aims to deliver this message with humor, but ultimately comes off as trite and slanted.
The most surprising aspect of “Vice,” is the emotional moments thrown into an otherwise fun retelling of history. One of the highlights of the film is a scene where Cheney is speaking to his father-in-law after a suspicious event and delivers a cold and calculated remark to him with condemnation in his eyes. This moment pushed the film from average but enjoyable to memorable and engaging.
“Vice,” is not for everybody. It requires constant attention and the way this story is portrayed may put people off. In addition to the story being stressful, some depictions of violence may upset movie goers who weren’t expecting it. It’s a strong film which would’ve come out much worse in lesser hands.
My rating for “Vice,” is a strong 8/10.
Photo Gallery: 'Vice'
A collection of stills from the biographical film about former United States Vice President Dick Cheney, "Vice." All photos were contributed from IMDB.com.
