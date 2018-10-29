Closing another season of potentially afflicted ash trees in Chippewa County, city of Chippewa Falls officials are continuing to treat and remove trees to disrupt the invasive emerald ash borer. But new trees are beginning to sprout up in boulevards throughout the city.
Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Dick Herbert said the department is focusing on treating trees in the Irvine Park area of Chippewa Falls to combat the spread of the destructive emerald ash borer species that is negatively affecting other native tree species ability to thrive.
The PRF has been hauling away the city’s many ash trees, and Herbert said there are many other challenges to doing it besides primarily hauling them. The staff of the PRF has to grind the stumps and requires good weather, which Herbert is hoping for after the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Herbert said the city is down to about 850 ashes in the city being threatened by emerald ash borer.
Certified arborist Joe Wedemeyer said the problem of having to replant and haul away dead ash trees due to emerald ash borer is a difficult one, but Chippewa County residents have an opportunity to help with the problem.
“It’s pretty serious what’s going on,” Wedemeyer said. “It’s affecting any true ash in Chippewa. But there are steps (people) can take to save their trees.”
According to Herbert, homeowners are starting to call the PRF about their ash trees being removed to help fight the spread of the invasive species and bring more diversity in the species of trees in the area.
Earlier this year, homeowners were given the option to treat their own trees using two methods provided by the PRF, but the public didn’t respond, according to PRF employee Joe Smith. Smith said, “I can count on one hand homeowners who said they’re treating they’re own trees.”
Those who have asked the PRF to plant new trees in place of the invasive species are only going to be eligible if they meet a certain set of criteria Wedemeyer said.
“We’re not going to plant trees unless homeowners are committed to watering,” Wedemeyer said. “Watering during the first fall is important, twice a week, one inch a week. During the first spring, water twice a week. In the second year, only water during extended periods of drought. Mulching the tree will help. It absorbs water and keeps it in the ground.”
To combat the invasive ash trees themselves, the PRF has begun planting new trees in boulevards across the County to add diversity to the tree population and help provide shade which will save on energy costs and heating. Some of the species they are planting include red maple, sugar maple, redbud and locust.
Those with private ash trees are encouraged to treat or remove their trees before winter, as the ground will freeze and make removal increasingly difficult, Herbert said.
Herbert said the city and its residents are doing their part to fight the invasive species, but need to stay proactive if the invasive species is to be weeded out.
“It’s really important for a city to be proactive,” Herbert said. “When die back happens, it will happen all at once. The city’s been very supportive and understanding.”
