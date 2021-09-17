Passenger in fatal 2018 girl scout crash sentenced to three years in prison

Kimberly Helgeson said John E. Stender’s inactions in the seconds, minutes and hours after a crash Nov. 3, 2018, that killed four people and injured another shows his lack of character.
“I’m a mother of two daughters who were with me that day; one survived, and one did not,” Helgeson told Judge James Isaacon during Stender’s sentencing Thursday afternoon in Chippewa County Court.
Helgeson’s daughter, Autumn, was among the four people picking up trash along Highway P when they were struck by a truck driven by Colten Treu. Autumn died from her injuries; she would have turned 13 last week.
“He sure didn’t choose to do the courageous thing,” Helgeson said. “I’m enraged by the lack of compassion and lack of respect he had on that day.”
Stender, 24, 1303 Water St., Eau Claire, pleaded no contest in April to harboring or aiding a felon/falsifying information in Chippewa County Court. The crash killed three Girl Scouts and a mother. Stender had purchased a can of Dust-off at Walmart, opened it, and began “huffing” from it in the drive home before the crash occurred.
After hearing two hours of emotional testimony, Isaacson agreed with Helgeson and the other victim’s family members, ordering Stender to serve three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Isaacson noted that a pre-sentence investigation performed by the Department of Corrections recommended two years in prison and two years of extended supervision.
“We can’t ignore the big picture here,” Isaacson said, noting that this case isn’t as simple as hiding evidence of a theft. “You were with him huffing; you were with him when the carnage occurred. You knew the full extent of the crime that had been committed. That doesn’t make you guilty of that offense.”
Isaacson said he won’t order that Stender be required to clean up litter on Highway P on Nov. 3 of each year, but he will suggest it to the probation agent.
There is body camera footage from a Lake Hallie police officer who arrived at the scene. Isaacson asked Stender if he had seen it; Stender said he had not. Isaacson ordered Stender to be required to watch the footage on Nov. 3 of each of the three years he is on extended supervision.
“If that doesn’t bring you to tears, I don’t know what will,” Isaacson said, as he also started to fight back tears.
Stender’s voice quivered as he spoke prior to being sentenced.
“I know I did wrong, and I apologize for what I’ve put them through,” Stender told Isaacson. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t wish I could trade places with them. The children were too young to have this happen. No family should have to go through this. And I’m very ashamed I put them through this.”
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested four years in prison and five years of extended supervision, saying it is warranted.
“The defendant’s character on that day is very significant,” Newell said.
Newell said that Stender had empty cans used for huffing in his bedroom and was the more experienced person in huffing. Yet, Stender handed the can to Treu while Treu was driving, knowing that a possible side effect of huffing is blacking out.
“His actions set this whole series of events in motion,” Newell said.