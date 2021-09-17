Passenger in fatal 2018 girl scout crash sentenced to three years in prison

“We can’t ignore the big picture here,” Isaacson said, noting that this case isn’t as simple as hiding evidence of a theft. “You were with him huffing; you were with him when the carnage occurred. You knew the full extent of the crime that had been committed. That doesn’t make you guilty of that offense.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Isaacson said he won’t order that Stender be required to clean up litter on Highway P on Nov. 3 of each year, but he will suggest it to the probation agent.

There is body camera footage from a Lake Hallie police officer who arrived at the scene. Isaacson asked Stender if he had seen it; Stender said he had not. Isaacson ordered Stender to be required to watch the footage on Nov. 3 of each of the three years he is on extended supervision.

“If that doesn’t bring you to tears, I don’t know what will,” Isaacson said, as he also started to fight back tears.

Stender’s voice quivered as he spoke prior to being sentenced.

“I know I did wrong, and I apologize for what I’ve put them through,” Stender told Isaacson. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t wish I could trade places with them. The children were too young to have this happen. No family should have to go through this. And I’m very ashamed I put them through this.”