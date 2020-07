Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Patricia Ruth Solie (nee: Sherman), 80, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, July 11, at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is assisting.