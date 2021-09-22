Paul Pehler: Time to launch a new digital experience for readers and advertisers

The time has come. Time to present the news and content in a way the readers want, seamlessly integrating videos, photo galleries and interactive elements into all that we publish. Time to launch our newly redesigned chippewa.com.

The media business has never been a one-way channel of communication. Our journalists report on crime, politics and community events and happenings on an hourly basis. They have the privilege of bringing you the news of your community.

Bob Heisse, our River Valley Media Group editor, puts it this way: “Our new site takes our digital journalism to the next level, offering an immersive experience for readers. You’ll see video from our region and other areas of the state, and from around the world. And you can expect more of what you want, with content that’s updated and customized to your interests.”

We know that we reach nearly 7 of 10 adults each week with our print publications and our web sites. We know that chippewa.com earned 883,000 page views in August, and 57% of our digital readership comes via mobile devices. We also know that many of you have been frustrated by the somewhat clunky and overly busy design and advertising pop-ups. Our new site addresses those frustrations and we will continue to develop and fine tune it.

We know that chippewa.com readers value local messaging from our advertising partners, and many use the site to plan their weekend activities, decide where to eat and who can help them buy a new home. Our new site offers our advertisers a much less crowded space for messaging, with some exciting new advertising possibilities. We know our advertisers will be as pleased with our redesign as our readers. In short, a better website for our readers is a better website for our advertisers.

We are mindful that our loyal readers and advertisers will see a big change in our website. And sometimes change is hard. But I think you will agree that it was time to completely renew our old site so we could continue our mission of bringing you award-winning journalism and delivering an engaged and robust audience for our advertisers.

I look forward to hearing your comments and suggestions on our new chippewa.com, which launches today. Please reach out to me at (608) 791-8300 or via email at paul.pehler@lee.net.

Thank you,

Paul Pehler

Paul Pehler is president of River Valley Media Group and director of local sales and marketing.

