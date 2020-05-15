'People are going to be skeptical': Many industries will deal with prolonged COVID-19 effects

Many local businesses are returning to business as usual, but not every industry is fortunate enough to do so.
Restaurants, bars, tattoo parlors, retail stores and the majority of businesses around Wisconsin were given the choice to reopen or not earlier this week when the Wisconsin Supreme Court nullified all policies put into place by Gov. Tony Evers dealing with COVID-19.
These industries have the ability to reopen and get back to a sense of normalcy, but a few industries have a long road back to a sense of “normal,” such as the live entertainment industry.
Chippewa Valley performance venues such as the Heyde Center for the Arts, the Pablo Center at the Confluence and dozens of smaller venues are still uncertain whether they can host events. And with the recent Eau Claire County order of no crowds of more than 10 people, these venues are still stuck in terms of resuming their calendars.
Chippewa Valley based musician Nick Rawlings said he is more confused than ever in regards to whether he can perform again locally.
“Like Evers said the other day, it really is the wild west right now,” Rawlings said. “There needs to be some clear guidelines so musicians know what they can or can’t do. And without venues to play, the power is out of the hands of the musicians themselves to resume their careers. I hope in the next few weeks there is more information on this, because we just want to be safe and have our audience be safe too.”
Beyond simply not having venues to play even without statewide orders, concert/performance venues will have to deal with marketplace skepticism once they begin to reopen. Until there is a common vaccine for COVID-19, it is likely patrons will be nervous and uneasy about gathering in large public groups, which are the lifeblood of venues, due to perceived higher risk of infection.
Rawlings said he understands people will be nervous about gathering, but hopes people will be able to deal with their fear and make safe level-headed decisions.
“Of course people are going to be skeptical about going to shows for a while,” Rawlings said. “I am too. But it’s important people don’t let their fears dictate every decision they make. Just like servers need people to come to restaurants, performers are going to need people in the seats for these venues to survive.”
Another industry not able to return to “business as usual,” is any location in which people are naturally close together. Examples of these include tattoo shops, where patrons and workers are intrinsically connected. Chippewa Valley tattoo shop, Wintership Tattoo is adapting to the relaxation of restrictions by only allowing appointments, increased cleaning measures and physical distancing in their shop and not allowing any family members or friends to accompany clients to their appointments.
And while restaurants are able to reopen, returning to business as usual this quickly is difficult as well due to being prepared to reopen at the drop of a hat. This industry involves the need to have a large staff and fresh ingredients for food to allow any location to succeed. And just like performance venues, they too have to deal with uneasy customers who are nervous about being in close proximity to one another.
Ashley Gunderman, a server who has been out of work for almost two months due to COVID-19, said she hopes people will flock to restaurants now that servers and workers have the opportunity to get off of unemployment and return to their positions.
“I’m glad people have the chance to get out of the house and come support local business again,” Gunderman said. “Not being able to see my regulars’ faces has been rough the past few months and I’m looking forward to that. It’s going to be quite a while before people don’t think twice about going out though.”
With the absence of statewide orders in response to COVID-19, many areas of Wisconsin continue to wait for local orders and guidelines to better shape their perspective and decide what they should do to keep themselves and their community safe during this uncertain time.
