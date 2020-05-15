'People are going to be skeptical': Many industries will deal with prolonged COVID-19 effects

Beyond simply not having venues to play even without statewide orders, concert/performance venues will have to deal with marketplace skepticism once they begin to reopen. Until there is a common vaccine for COVID-19, it is likely patrons will be nervous and uneasy about gathering in large public groups, which are the lifeblood of venues, due to perceived higher risk of infection.

Rawlings said he understands people will be nervous about gathering, but hopes people will be able to deal with their fear and make safe level-headed decisions.

“Of course people are going to be skeptical about going to shows for a while,” Rawlings said. “I am too. But it’s important people don’t let their fears dictate every decision they make. Just like servers need people to come to restaurants, performers are going to need people in the seats for these venues to survive.”

Another industry not able to return to “business as usual,” is any location in which people are naturally close together. Examples of these include tattoo shops, where patrons and workers are intrinsically connected. Chippewa Valley tattoo shop, Wintership Tattoo is adapting to the relaxation of restrictions by only allowing appointments, increased cleaning measures and physical distancing in their shop and not allowing any family members or friends to accompany clients to their appointments.