'People are hopeful': Chippewa County sees lowest levels of new COVID-19 infections in months

Chippewa County saw 186 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week, the lowest level of new infections in a couple of months.

From Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, the county saw an increase from 5,504 to 5,690 cases, county records show. A week earlier, the county saw 239 new cases.

In comparison, in the week of Nov. 5-12, a total of 856 people tested positive for the virus; the weekly total has steadily dropped since that peak.

Total hospitalizations were eight residents, identical to last week’s total, and that is down from the high point of 25 hospitalized in early November. There were two more deaths in the past week, bringing the total to 65 for the county, but that number also is lower than in recent weeks.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman was upbeat Wednesday evening about the latest results.

“Thankfully, we are seeing our numbers move in the right direction,” Weideman said. “And people are hopeful because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved.”