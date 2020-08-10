'People are looking toward home:' COVID-19 placing more importance on shopping and local businesses

The vast majority of businesses throughout the Chippewa Valley are enforcing the statewide face mask mandate enacted by Gov. Evers and Ouimette said the new requirement has not hurt businesses in the area.

“The feedback I’ve gotten is people are relieved,” Ouimette said. “I think people feel safer, but it is still up to businesses to enforce it. I think most are hands-on with it so they can make things safer for their clients and customers, so far so good. I haven’t heard anything bad about it.”

Although simply ordering something online from a large corporate entity such as Amazon may be a bit easier than shopping local, Ouimette said supporting local does not just benefit the business but it positively cascades throughout the entire community.

“I think it’s all about education,” Ouimette said. “I can talk until I’m blue in the face, but I do feel people are more aware of downtown and local businesses now due to quarantine. I think people are looking toward home more. And I don’t know if it’s true or not because I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think this will be an upside of quarantine and COVID-19 because people are learning how important it is to shop local. The money stays in the community and you’re supporting not just the downtown business owner but also everyone who works for them.”