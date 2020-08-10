'People are looking toward home:' COVID-19 placing more importance on shopping and local businesses

New ways of supporting local businesses in Chippewa Falls continue to come up as COVID-19 continues to plague the Chippewa Valley.
Chippewa Falls Main Street, an organization dedicated to the health of downtown Chippewa Falls, posted six ways people can support small businesses in the area for free on its Facebook page.
These methods included writing a positive review of the business, telling friends and family about them, following them on their social media platforms, engaging with their posts by liking or leaving a comment, giving them a shout out online and signing up for their newsletter to hear about how COVID-19 is affecting their business and how you can help them during this “new normal.”
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said social media is a great avenue for people to take if they want to support a local business without walking through their doors or if they want to go the extra mile in helping the local economy thrive.
“Through social media you can help by writing a review or sharing their posts,” Ouimette said. “There are so many ways you can use social media to help local businesses and it gets them out there for people to see who might be a little hesitant about going out still. I think doing things like this are important because people can go out and social distance and shop in a safe way.”
The vast majority of businesses throughout the Chippewa Valley are enforcing the statewide face mask mandate enacted by Gov. Evers and Ouimette said the new requirement has not hurt businesses in the area.
“The feedback I’ve gotten is people are relieved,” Ouimette said. “I think people feel safer, but it is still up to businesses to enforce it. I think most are hands-on with it so they can make things safer for their clients and customers, so far so good. I haven’t heard anything bad about it.”
Although simply ordering something online from a large corporate entity such as Amazon may be a bit easier than shopping local, Ouimette said supporting local does not just benefit the business but it positively cascades throughout the entire community.
“I think it’s all about education,” Ouimette said. “I can talk until I’m blue in the face, but I do feel people are more aware of downtown and local businesses now due to quarantine. I think people are looking toward home more. And I don’t know if it’s true or not because I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think this will be an upside of quarantine and COVID-19 because people are learning how important it is to shop local. The money stays in the community and you’re supporting not just the downtown business owner but also everyone who works for them.”
For more information on how to best support businesses in Chippewa Falls you can visit chippewafallsmainst.org.
