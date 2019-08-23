Britta is a one-year-old female cat looking for a new home.
She was brought into the Chippewa Falls Humane Association as a stray and only has three legs, but it doesn’t stop her from getting around on her own. Britta is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is not yet spayed and would make a good fit for any type of home.
For more information on Britta and the other animals up-for-adoption at the Chippewa Falls Humane Association, you can call (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
