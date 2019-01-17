The Chippewa County Humane Association currently has a wide array of newly born kittens looking for homes.
These kittens range in age from a few weeks to a few months and up.
During the month of January adoption fees are half off. This brings the adoption fee for a spayed/neutered cat down to just $50, and $35 for an unaltered cat plus a $50 refundable deposit after you provide proof of the kitten being spayed/neutered.
For more information on these friendly felines you can call (715) 382-4832, or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
