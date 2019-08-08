Riley is a female 1½-year-old lab/hound mix who is looking for a new home.
She is sweet and fun dog who is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is spayed and would make a great home for anyone with no cats, other dogs her size and older kids.
For more information about Riley and the other dogs up for adoption at the Chippewa Falls Humane Association, call 715-382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S.
