Peter Davison to bring science and circus arts show to Heyde Center

“Locomotion: The Science and Circus Arts Show,” which blends entertainment and education, will take the stage Sunday and Monday at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center, said the shows, which feature movement artist Peter Davison, are for people of any age.

“What I love about him is he’s quirky, he’s fun and it’s interactive,” Johnson said. “This family-arts series is aimed toward interaction, and since my girls were young, I really wanted a place where families could come out together and enjoy the arts. Davison fits into the series very well.”

“Locomotion” has been performed at stages across the country for the past four years, but Davison has been performing his entire life. His act fuses juggling, clowning, balancing acts, acrobatics, unicycling and humorous explanations of the science behind each of them to help the viewer learn something while they are being entertained.

He said he knew he wanted to become a performer from an early age and has been pursuing that passion ever since.

