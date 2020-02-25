Peter Davison to bring science and circus arts show to Heyde Center

“Locomotion: The Science and Circus Arts Show,” which blends entertainment and education, will take the stage Sunday and Monday at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center, said the shows, which feature movement artist Peter Davison, are for people of any age.
“What I love about him is he’s quirky, he’s fun and it’s interactive,” Johnson said. “This family-arts series is aimed toward interaction, and since my girls were young, I really wanted a place where families could come out together and enjoy the arts. Davison fits into the series very well.”
“Locomotion” has been performed at stages across the country for the past four years, but Davison has been performing his entire life. His act fuses juggling, clowning, balancing acts, acrobatics, unicycling and humorous explanations of the science behind each of them to help the viewer learn something while they are being entertained.
He said he knew he wanted to become a performer from an early age and has been pursuing that passion ever since.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’ve been a circus artist my whole life,” Davison said. “I learned how to juggle when I was 12, and I began as a busker, growing up in the streets of California. When I was in high school, I had a few options in terms of careers, but some options came up right away, which allowed me to be a performing artist. That’s what I continued to do ever since.”
In addition to performing circus arts for decades, Davison is also a nationally recognized juggler. In 1982, he won a national juggling competition, and he has incorporated this talent into his act ever since.
Davison said the acts he performs have changed over time as his interests widen and the amount of information and entertainment he has to offer the audience expands.
“My act has become more multidisciplinary over time,” Davison said. “After winning the juggling championship, I soon got involved in the dance community. I became a dancer and got involved in theater. The most fun for me the past couple of decades has been mixing up different art forms. That’s where mixing in the element of science came into this show.”
Going into his upcoming performances at the Heyde Center, Davison said attendees of the “Locomotion: The Science and Circus Arts Show” can expect a fun and informative afternoon, filled with laughter, joy and information.
“I love performing, and that’s rewarding in its own right,” Davison said. “I hope those who come get a little joy from something not coming from a digital screen and maybe learn something too. I love hearing a child’s laughter, and there are several places in the show we generate a lot of laughter and excitement, so that’s one of my favorite things too.”
For more information on Davison’s performances you can visit the Heyde Center website.