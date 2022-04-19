Petition started to halt permanent closure of Chippewa Falls pool

A controversial decision to close a historic Chippewa Valley attraction is causing members of the community to scream out “save our pool!”

Last week, the decision was made to close the Bernard Willi Municipal Pool in downtown Chippewa Falls after the 2022 season as it is in a state of disrepair and the needed remodeling would be too expensive to justify the project.

In response to this closure, Chippewa Falls citizen Katie Crise started an online petition called “Save Our Pool” directed toward the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and the Chippewa Falls City Council, urging the powers that be to reconsider their decision.

“We understand that the pool is in need of major repairs and it is not a profitable place,” Crise said. “However, cities do not provide pools to make a profit. It’s because they appreciate the value for the community.”

The petition said the pool is worth remodeling and saving for a few key reasons. The first is that it is an accessible resource for area families, as it is located at a convenient location across from Irvine Park and it is not expensive to attend for only $3 a person per day. Another reason is that it gives community members a safe place to swim, as drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury worldwide, accounting for 7% of all injury-related deaths annually.

Parks director John Jimenez said remodeling or rebuilding the Chippewa Falls pool would cost anywhere from $4 million to $6 million, the catalyst for his decision to urge the council to move away from the pool.

The pool’s water slide will be closed for the 2022 season as well, which would cost around $20,000 to repair and would likely last another 15 years if properly fixed.

“A pool allows for community members to connect with one another that may not connect otherwise,” Crise said. “Kids get to interact with one another, as well as adults. It’s a place that seniors could use for their water aerobics classes, or special events could happen such as movies at the pool. These opportunities for strong bonds make our community feel even more safe and inviting to all. It’s a place that enhances the lives of all the people living in Chippewa Falls.”

Another justification for closing the pool would be to create a recreational hall, but Crise hopes if that comes to be that an aquatic center be included in the plans.

Crise plans to read the petition aloud at the next Chippewa Falls City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the City Council Chambers at 30 W. Central St. She is urging others who want the pool to stay attend the meeting as well.

The Bernard Willi Municipal Pool will reopen at noon June 10 at and will remain open through Aug. 12.

To read the full petition, visit Google Docs.

