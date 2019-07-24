Nationally recognized musician Phil Cook will come home to Chippewa Falls to headline the Chippewa Falls Birthday Bash Weekend, which will be held Aug. 8-11. The celebration marks the city's sesquicentennial.
Them Coulee Boys, a growing force in the Midwest music scene, will open for Cook, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug 9. Cook takes the stage at 8 p.m. There also will be food trucks and beer tents that day, as well as a fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
“To have such talent coming to Chippewa Falls and being able to offer our residents and visitors a free show is unbelievable. We have amazing businesses in this city that have stepped up to offset costs. This speaks volumes of our community.” said Jackie Boos, tourism director for the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber.
“We have created an amazing weekend," Boos said. "There will be a lot of focus on the newly designed Chippewa riverfront, but the fun will be extending to area businesses and the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Of course, having Phil Cook home feels really special, too."
The weekend celebration begins Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Heyde Center for the Arts, where fan favorites The Swampers will perform.
The 43 annual Pure Water Days will be Saturday, Aug. 10, which includes a parade down historic Bridge Street beginning at 1 p.m.
Also on Saturday is the Pure Water Days Music Celebration, which features headliner Chris Kroeze taking the stage at 10:30 p.m. Kroeze, a Barron, Wis., native, was the runner-up in 2018 on NBC's "The Voice."
“2019 is a very special year here in Chippewa Falls," City Planner Brad Hentschel said. "150 years ago, Chippewa Falls was incorporated as a city — forging the foundations of our great city as we have come to know it today. We are excited to have the opportunity to celebrate such a historic event as a community. It is a unique chance to reflect on where we have come as a community, to celebrate our success, and to continue to look forward to the future on what we are yet to become.”
For more information about the weekend's events, including ticket prices, go to gochippewafalls.com.
