Last spring, Four Mile LLC withdrew its application for a permit to build an 8,000-head pig farm in the Town of Cleveland, but the scare spurred the town to enact a one-year moratorium on any new construction to give it needed time to research its options. Attorneys have advised the town that Wisconsin’s Livestock Siting Law does not allow local governments to ban large livestock operations, and that towns have limited options for local control.
On the advice of Madison-based attorneys Larry Konopacki and Paul Kent, specialists in large livestock operations and land use, the town’s first step towards regaining some local control will be to offer free well water testing to town residents the first week in November.
In a letter dated Oct. 5, 2018, the attorneys stated they “highly recommend that the town invest in background monitoring of groundwater and surface water so that information will be available to support the town’s involvement in these permitting processes. This information may also support any town decision to attempt to impose restrictions that are more stringent than the state standards under the Livestock Siting Law, and may be key information if a law suit is necessary in the future.”
The town is currently working with Chippewa County’s well-water testing program to provide free well water testing to town residents. Residents may pick up sample jars and instructions at the Town recycling center on Saturday, November 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and at the Town Hall on Nov. 6 (election day) during voting hours. Samples can be dropped off at the Town Hall between 7 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 12, or on Nov. 13 between 7 and 9 a.m. The town will deliver the samples to a testing lab in Colfax, and results will be sent to residents, the town, and the county.
The attorneys also recommended that the town look into several regulatory options, including licensing ordinances and livestock operation ordinances, requiring town building permits, and similar means of gaining some local control over large livestock operations, mining, landfills, and other potentially incompatible land uses in the town. Kent and Konopacki noted that there is no way for a town to control where a large operation locates except with a zoning ordinance, and then only if it has legal and scientific justification for restricting such operations to a particular area.
At its regular board meeting on October 8, the town supervisors voted to direct the Town Plan Commission to begin developing a zoning ordinance. The board will continue to research other regulatory options as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.