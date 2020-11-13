Pilgrim's to invest $230,000 in Arcadia community

Building on its ongoing sustainability and social responsibility efforts, Pilgrim’s announced plans to invest $230,000 in Arcadia, Wis., to support the community’s future and help respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilgrim’s is working with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.

All projects will be determined by the end of the year.

“The Hometown Strong program is giving us the opportunity to support our community and make a difference for our team members and our neighbors,” said Bill Petz, Pilgrim’s Arcadia Complex Manager. “It’s also a great example of collaboration as we work to determine projects that will have a lasting impact.”

Arcadia Mayor Robert Reichwein said Pilgrim’s decision to invest in Arcadia is a humbling one and a decision the community greatly appreciates.

