Pilgrim's to invest $230,000 in Arcadia community
Pilgrim's to invest $230,000 in Arcadia community

Pilgrim's Arcadia

As a global food company with more than 58,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

Building on its ongoing sustainability and social responsibility efforts, Pilgrim’s announced plans to invest $230,000 in Arcadia, Wis., to support the community’s future and help respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilgrim’s is working with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts.

All projects will be determined by the end of the year.

“The Hometown Strong program is giving us the opportunity to support our community and make a difference for our team members and our neighbors,” said Bill Petz, Pilgrim’s Arcadia Complex Manager. “It’s also a great example of collaboration as we work to determine projects that will have a lasting impact.”

Arcadia Mayor Robert Reichwein said Pilgrim’s decision to invest in Arcadia is a humbling one and a decision the community greatly appreciates.

“Businesses like Pilgrim’s help make our community strong and serve as an economic engine in this region,” Reichwein said. “The City of Arcadia recognizes the value Pilgrim’s brings each day as an employer, business supporter and charitable giver all while being one of the larger employers in the area, providing steady employment that allows our community members to grow and prosper.”

The Pilgrim’s Arcadia production facility employs more than 470 people with an annual payroll of more than $23 million. The facility also supports nearly 150 growers. Consistent with its long-term commitment to the local economy, Pilgrim’s Arcadia has invested nearly $5 million in capital improvements over the last three years.

Nikki Richardson, director of corporate communications for Pilgrim’s, said the goal of the project and the rationale behind the decision to invest $230,000 in Arcadia comes down to wanting to stand behind the employees that make the company what it is today.

“We want to invest in the communities where our team members live and work,” Richardson said. “We also want to provide some support during a time which has been very challenging for everyone. We want this to have a lasting impact on the community.”

Pilgrim’s anchors dozens of rural communities – operating more than 30 meat poultry and prepared foods plants and employing 31,000-plus people in the United States. Nationally, the Hometown Strong initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $50 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.

