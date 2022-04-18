Pizza Del Re purchased by Greek restaurant Dhimiters

After an eight-month cook time, a storied Chippewa Valley pizzeria is under new ownership.

Pizza Del Re, known for its pizza buffet in Eau Claire, has just been purchased by Vangjel Kapbardhi, chief executive officer of local Greek restaurant Dhimiters.

As of right now, the new ownership doesn’t have a timeline for when Del Re will reopen. However, they do not plan to make any drastic changes to the restaurant other than a few cosmetic changes.

“We want to thank you for the support you have given our company,” Kapbardhi said. “You can expect the same great service at Del Re that you’ve received at Dhimiters.”

Pizza Del Re was put up for sale in August 2021 after being under the same ownership for 40 years. The original asking price for the business was $750,000, but it is not known if that was the final selling price of the popular Chippewa Valley pizzeria.

Other than its famous pizza buffet, Pizza Del Re is known for their thin crust pizza style, trademark red cups, and for feeding Chippewa Valley citizens at 911 N. Hastings Way for the past four decades.

For more information, visit. Pizza Del Re’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.