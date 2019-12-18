{{featured_button_text}}
Pizza Hut fundraiser

Firefighters from the Chippewa Falls Fire Dept. served as guest servers during a tip night Tuesday night at Pizza Hut in Chippewa Falls with all tips and donations benefiting the Chippewa Falls Public Library.

A national pizza chain and a local department came together Tuesday night to help make the holiday season a merry one for many Chippewa Falls children.

Pizza Hut on West Prairie View Road in Chippewa Falls hosted a tip night benefiting the Literacy Project and the Chippewa Falls Public Library on Tuesday night.

From 4 to 7:30 p.m., members of the Chippewa Falls Fire Department served as guest servers at the national pizza chain franchise location with all of the tips and donations they received benefiting the local library.

Billy Fransway, Pizza Hut general manager said the location decided to choose the library as the beneficiary of the fundraiser because reading and learning are essential to the growth of the next generation of Chippewa Falls citizens.

“It helps out a nationwide issue where kids don’t have access to books a lot of the time,” Fransway said. “We think it’s a great cause and this is a small way we can help out.”

The night benefited the Chippewa Falls Public Library as the funds will help buy books for children this holiday season as well as funding their version of the Literacy Project.

The Literary Project is a nationwide foundation that accesses and enhances phonic skills among struggling readers, promotes learning in a fun, social and interactive environment by using proven methods to maximize the learning experience and fosters self-sufficiency and economic success through academic achievement.

This is the second consecutive year Pizza Hut has hosted the tip night at the Chippewa Falls location, and Fransway said in their first year they raised $2,100 with the goal of doubling the 2018 total Tuesday night.

He said when the initial idea of putting the event on came about, he knew the event needed a prominent local organization presence to encourage people to come in, which is when the Chippewa Falls firefighters came into the fold.

“We needed a group from the community to come in and help make this event special,” Fransway said. “I approached the fire department about doing a celebrity tip night where all the proceeds go to the Chippewa Falls Public Library, and they were very happy to do it. We really appreciate them coming out and doing it, and it means a lot to the community that they are willing to do it on their own time.”

For the near four-hour duration of the event, firefighters served pizza, drinks and other menu items with a smile to the hundreds of patrons who attended the event to help out a local landmark and have a great meal at the same time.

Official donation numbers haven’t been revealed yet, but Fransway said no matter how much they raised, everyone involved with the fundraiser hope the books and lessons it funds help brighten the lives of people in the Chippewa Valley this holiday season.

“We hope all of the children who can’t afford books, or can’t check them out from a local library, will be able to access them somehow,” Fransway said. “We hope this money will help free up the local library so they can help get books in the hands of some kids and make their Christmas a little brighter.”

