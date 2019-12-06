The Chippewa Falls man charged with killing three Girls Scouts and a mother last year is considering offering a plea in the case, his attorneys said Friday.
Colten Treu’s defense informed the court Friday morning during a hearing in Chippewa Falls that a previously scheduled hearing set for Monday, Dec. 16, will likely be a plea hearing.
The decision comes after a judge's ruling to go ahead with a trial for the case involving the deaths of three Girl Scouts and one mother.
The official decision to make the Dec. 16. trial a plea hearing has not been made yet, as the defense and Judge James Isaacson are giving Treu a few more days to contemplate his decision.
“I’m not going to take anything off of the schedule,” Isaacson said. “Mr. Treu certainly has the right to do that, but I’m going to make sure he has a full understanding of what he’s entering into. He has time between now and then to think about this and to ask questions of his counsel. We’ll deal with it at that time.”
Treu’s defense also had its latest request for a bench trial in place of traditional jury trial denied by Judge James Isaacson and the state of Wisconsin.
The defense made the request because it fears the jury pool isn’t suitable for a trial in this area due to the extensive media coverage of the case during the past year. Isaacson said the state isn’t required to inform the defense why it made its decision.
“The state is not required to explain why they will consent or not,” Isaacson said. “The defendant has no constitutional right to waive his jury trial. Not only that, but statutorily I’m required to get the state’s consent. As there has not been consent given by the state, there will be a trial as already scheduled for the end of January.”
If a plea hearing is requested, Isaacson would order a presentence investigation report in which more details about the defendant and the case will be requested in order for the court to make the most informed sentencing decision.
“If that’s the case, I don’t know him at all and I’ve only read the complaint,” Isaacson said. “You can expect the court will request a PSI.”
Treu is accused of driving his car off the road in November 2018 in Chippewa Falls, crashing into and killing three girls, one mother and injuring another member of Girl Scout Troop 3055.
A criminal complaint says he was huffing from an aerosol can at the time of the crash and Treu faces 10 felonies in association with the crash.
The next hearing in the Treu case will take place on Monday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
