'Please be patient': COVID-19 vaccinations decline in Chippewa County

In January, Weideman said the goal was for teachers to begin receiving their vaccinations in mid-February. However, she announced Wednesday that most teachers have been pushed back to March 1.

In general, people should be receiving their second doses at the same location they received their first shot. However, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital has moved its vaccination site from the hospital to Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie.

“It is still the same entity running the site,” she said.

Cases, hospitalizations continue in right direction

Chippewa County, like Wisconsin and much of the country, has seen a sharp decline in new cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Weideman announced that 86 people tested positive for the virus in the past week out of 441 tests given, for a 19.3% positivity rate. Those numbers are down from last week, when 141 people tested positive out of 518 tests given, for a 27% positivity rate. The county reported three more deaths from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 86.