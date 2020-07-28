You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Please help us': Micon Cinemas urges community to participate in 'Save Your Cinema' campaign
0 comments
top story

'Please help us': Micon Cinemas urges community to participate in 'Save Your Cinema' campaign

{{featured_button_text}}
Micon Cinemas

Micon Cinemas reopened over a month ago after shutting down earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, but it continues to struggle amid the absence of new films.

 Parker Reed

A chain of local movie theaters is asking for the community’s help to stay open and viable.

Micon Cinemas has three locations, one in Chippewa Falls and two in Eau Claire, that are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Micon Cinemas co-owner Connie Olson said only being able to show classic films during a period where Hollywood isn’t distributing any new movies isn’t a sustainable business model. She said they need the community’s help.

“Please help us save our movie theaters,” Olson said.

Help may be coming from the National Association of Theatre Owners through its Save Your Cinema campaign. Through this program, Micon Cinemas ownership is asking individuals to write a letter to members of Congress to support the RESTART Act. This bill extends the Paycheck Protection Program, established to support small businesses in response to COVID-19 by guaranteeing loans.

Those interested in contributing to the Save Your Cinema campaign can do so at https://saveyourcinema.com/.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris 'Flash' Faschingbauer
Obituaries

Chris 'Flash' Faschingbauer

BLOOMER -- Chris “Flash” Faschingbauer, 53, of Bloomer passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after …

+2
Paulette M. Hartman
Obituaries

Paulette M. Hartman

BLOOMER — Paulette M. Hartman, 73, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born July 15, 1947, in Chippewa F…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Virtual Learning in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News