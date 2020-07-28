'Please help us': Micon Cinemas urges community to participate in 'Save Your Cinema' campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A chain of local movie theaters is asking for the community’s help to stay open and viable.

Micon Cinemas has three locations, one in Chippewa Falls and two in Eau Claire, that are struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Micon Cinemas co-owner Connie Olson said only being able to show classic films during a period where Hollywood isn’t distributing any new movies isn’t a sustainable business model. She said they need the community’s help.

“Please help us save our movie theaters,” Olson said.

Help may be coming from the National Association of Theatre Owners through its Save Your Cinema campaign. Through this program, Micon Cinemas ownership is asking individuals to write a letter to members of Congress to support the RESTART Act. This bill extends the Paycheck Protection Program, established to support small businesses in response to COVID-19 by guaranteeing loans.

Those interested in contributing to the Save Your Cinema campaign can do so at https://saveyourcinema.com/.

