'Please stay home as much as possible': Chippewa County COVID-19 numbers dip slightly, but remain high

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Weideman meets with school leaders every Wednesday, and she said she is recommending that all districts that have gone to a remote, or virtual, learning model continue that process. She met with the Chippewa Falls School District on Tuesday, where she recommended the schools remain shuttered past Nov. 30, which was the district's goal date to reopen for in-class learning.

Jenny Starck, Cadott School superintendent, said her district went to a virtual learning model Nov. 2 with the goal of reopening on Nov. 16. However, because of a lack of teachers, particularly substitute teachers, as well as coronavirus case counts in the community, that target date has been pushed back to next Monday.

Chippewa County remains at a severe risk of COVID-19, meaning people should only gather indoors with those in their homes, and outdoor gatherings should be limited to 15 people. Weideman doesn’t anticipate the state or county adopting any new guidelines further restricting bars, restaurants or businesses, either limiting capacity or forced closures.

"Please stay home as much as possible," Weideman said.