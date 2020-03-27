'Please stay home': COVID-19 cases rise in Chippewa County

The COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve as more cases pop up in Chippewa County and around the world.
Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman announced Friday the number of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in Chippewa Falls rose from one to four.
All the patients are in quarantine and are doing well. She said COVID-19 is not being actively spread throughout the local area, but people need to be respectful of each other as they learn to navigate these uncharted waters.
“We recognize this is a very rapidly changing situation,” Weideman said. “It’s not always easy for people to make change and we’ve asked people to make a lot of them lately. It wasn’t easy, but we needed to make those changes. There is no right way to feel and please allow those around you to feel whatever way they feel. Everybody deals with things in different ways and that is OK.”
While Chippewa Valley residents continue to adapt to the “safer at home” order from Gov. Evers requiring individuals to stay at home unless completely necessary, Weideman said individuals who aren’t taking the COVID-19 crisis seriously need to consider they could be putting not just themselves, but others including emergency service workers, at risk by not being mindful of pandemic.
“You are safer at home,” Weideman said. “Please stay home and only go out if you need groceries or medication. We all need to work together to keep ourselves safe and our community safe. Law enforcement, EMS and medical providers are working really hard right now and we need those individuals to stay as safe and healthy as they can.”
Gov. Evers said the Legislature’s top priority is to keep people safe, especially emergency and health-care workers in a time where their services are needed the most.
Evers continues to call for more supplies — not just from the federal government, but from statewide companies, organizations and individuals as well to meet the demand for medical supplies as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow.
“It is absolutely imperative that our health-care workers and first responders have the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy as they care for our communities,” Evers said. “There is a global shortage of equipment and we’re competing with other states for these limited resources. We’re calling on companies, schools and other organizations who might have unused protective equipment in their facilities to make those materials available to those who need it most.”
In addition to providing an update on the need for medical supplies Friday, Evers announced during an early afternoon livestream that he has directed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to temporarily order the suspension of evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus outbreak.
This order inhibits landlords from evicting tenants, unless they pose an immediate threat to themselves or someone else. This measure does not free anyone from paying their mortgage or rent however, it simply allows more time for individuals to accumulate the necessary funds during a the current economic standstill.
The final piece of news to come out on the coronavirus Friday is the planned elections set for Tuesday, April 7, will proceed as planned. Instead of requiring voters to vote at a designated polling station, Evers said an absentee ballot will be sent to every registered voter in order to ensure the democratic process is being respected and upheld despite the unprecedented scenarios COVID-19 has thrust upon everyday life.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.