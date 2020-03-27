'Please stay home': COVID-19 cases rise in Chippewa County

The COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve as more cases pop up in Chippewa County and around the world.

Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman announced Friday the number of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases in Chippewa Falls rose from one to four.

All the patients are in quarantine and are doing well. She said COVID-19 is not being actively spread throughout the local area, but people need to be respectful of each other as they learn to navigate these uncharted waters.

“We recognize this is a very rapidly changing situation,” Weideman said. “It’s not always easy for people to make change and we’ve asked people to make a lot of them lately. It wasn’t easy, but we needed to make those changes. There is no right way to feel and please allow those around you to feel whatever way they feel. Everybody deals with things in different ways and that is OK.”

While Chippewa Valley residents continue to adapt to the “safer at home” order from Gov. Evers requiring individuals to stay at home unless completely necessary, Weideman said individuals who aren’t taking the COVID-19 crisis seriously need to consider they could be putting not just themselves, but others including emergency service workers, at risk by not being mindful of pandemic.