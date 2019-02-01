A Chippewa Falls man has been charged after he allegedly beat up his girlfriend Tuesday, got a gun and threatened to kill her, her three children, and the family dog.
Lorenzo Christopher, 42, 408 Terrace Drive, was charged in Chippewa County Court with possession of a fire arm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon.
Judge James Isaacson ordered Christopher to be held on a $1,000 cash bond, with a requirement to have no contact with the victim or her residence. He also cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or possess fire arms. Christopher will return to court March 12.
According to the criminal complaint, a juvenile called the Chippewa County dispatch center on Tuesday, saying that Christopher had a firearm and had threatened to use it against the juvenile's mom. As an officer approached the house, he heard Christopher shout," I'll kill you." When the officer entered the house, he found Christopher sitting on a couch, heavily intoxicated.
The female victim said she and Christopher were arguing over a tax return when he began to choke and punch her. The officer saw marks on her neck, and noticed her left eye was swollen. She said that Christopher had thrown her on the floor. He got up, went into the bedroom, and got a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and he threatened to kill her, her three children, and the famiy dog.
Officers located three guns in the house. However, as a convicted felon, Christopher is not supposed to have any guns. Online court records show that Christopher was convicted of a felony-level drunk driving case in Eau Claire County in 2014.
