Chippewa County emergency response and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, Aug. 10
8:06 a.m. Theft of 300 gallons of fuel, 2200 block of Olson Dr., Chippewa Falls.
11:01 a.m. Theft of signs, Chippewa County. No address listed.
12:22 p.m. Assault, 18000 block of County Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
8:22 p.m. Theft, 1500 block of Main St., Bloomer.
8:53 p.m. Theft, 100 block of Spruce St., Chippewa Falls.
11:57 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, 120th St., Lake Hallie.
Saturday, Aug. 11
5:56 a.m. Theft, 130th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
10:37 a.m. Criminal damage to mailbox, 16700 block of 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
12:26 p.m. Domestic, 600 block of Maple St., Chippewa Falls.
1:35 p.m. Criminal damage to structure, 1000 block of Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
2:19 p.m. Retail theft, 1800 block of 17th Ave., Bloomer.
5:02 p.m. Drug abuse, Prairie St., Chippewa Falls.
5:15 p.m. Domestic, 1300 block of Perry St., Chippewa Falls.
6:04 p.m. Theft of credit and debit cards, Birch St., Chippewa Falls.
7:16 p.m. Report of lost horse, town of Cleveland.
8:03 p.m. Domestic, 300 block of W. Garden St., Chippewa Falls.
9:31 p.m. Drug abuse, New Auburn.
10:47 p.m. Drug abuse, 4100 block of 144th St., Lake Hallie.
11:39 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Highway 29, Lake Hallie.
11:39 p.m. Assault, 26300 block of County Highway M, Holcombe.
Sunday, Aug. 12
3:21 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, County Highway XX, Cadott.
12:47 p.m. Gas drive off, 1400 block of Kennedy Rd., Chippewa Falls. $50.
6:44 p.m. Domestic, 800 block of S. 8th St., Cornell.
9:37 p.m. Assault, Cornell.
11:24 p.m. Assault, 100 block of N. 2nd St., Cornell. David J. Garza, 31, Phillip P. Konzen, 19, and Juan C. Delacruz, 21, in custody.
